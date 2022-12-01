RadioandMusic
News |  01 Dec 2022 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix announces exclusive Music Academy: the new platform for upcoming talent

MUMBAI: The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy (powered by STMPD RCRDS & Studios) is launching today. The 3-day programme has been set up to offer upcoming talent a stage and support on their way to success.

JBL and STMPD RCRDS proudly present the Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy: a unique opportunity for 40 talented musicians, songwriters, vocalists and producers from across the globe to learn from music industry experts. Designed to take aspiring artists to the next stage in their career, the global initiative will teach participants about music, branding and business: from writing, mixing and mastering the best records, to building your PR, socials and visual identity. The Academy will also provide insights into business aspects of the industry, such as managing bookings, distribution and legal affairs.

“I’m super excited about this Music Academy. The focus for us at STMPD RCRDS is already on emerging talent, but thanks to this collaboration with JBL we can provide a platform to a large group of new talent from all over the world.”, says Martin Garrix.

Inspiring industry speakers – including Martin Garrix himself – will present masterclasses to encourage the artists to bring out the best of their talents. The Academy will be hosted in the prestigious STMPD Studios in Amsterdam, which has also been host to renowned artists like Martin Garrix, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, The Script and David Guetta, among others.

The Music Academy is open to all kinds of musicians regardless of experience. Emerging artists, producers, singers and songwriters can apply by submitting a motivational video and a maximum of three tracks, that they feel represent them. Registrations will open from December 1, 2022 to January 27, 2023, with successful applicants announced in February 2023. The Academy will take place from March 28 to March 31, 2023 in Amsterdam, and welcomes applicants from Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico and the United States. Registrations can be submitted here.

