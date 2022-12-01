RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Dec 2022 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

It's a wrap for the 13th edition of India's happiest music festival – BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ and NODWIN Gaming have successfully wrapped up the 13th edition of India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. Held at Pune’s Mahalakshmi Lawns from the 25th to the 27th of November, the 3-day multi-music genre festival was attended by thousands of fans from Pune and other cities across the country. 

The 13th edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender celebrated the spirit of ‘#13MeraWeekender,’ which was instrumental in bringing together some phenomenal talent for an equally passionate and growing number of music fans. This year, the festival was host to 4 stages – BACARDÍ Arena, 13 Mera Stage, Casa BACARDÍ, and Casa Indie – which kept the audience engaged and on their feet for hours. With a lineup of 40+ indie Indian and international artists, this year featured a true-blooded musical weekend with a diverse pool of talent including some of India’s most talented Hip-hop, metal, indie, and pop artists, and jaw-dropping headliners from the global arena. Metal fans vibed at the mosh pit at the high-energy acts by artists like Bloodywood, Kraken, Gutslit, Pacifist, and Down Troddence. Folks who love contemporary flows enjoyed acts like The F16s, Yashraj, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Anuv Jain, Parekh & Singh, Mame Khan, Tejas and Kamakshee Khanna. Hip Hop acts like international star J.I.D and Homegrown artists like Hanumankind, Wild Wild Women, Meba Ofilia, KRSNA, MC Altaf, and PAV4N made the audience jump. The festival also saw soul-touching performances by international artists like American folk rock band The Lumineers, Dirty Loops, a Swedish Jazz, R&B, and Pop band, and Tiny Fingers, an Israeli Band who all brought to the fore diverse musical expressions. 

Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, BACARDÍ India & South East Asia, said, “Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we are thrilled with how BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender came alive once again this year. The 13th edition - #13MeraWeekender was bigger and better, with a mélange of multi-genre music, immersive experiences, and creative expression. We are humbled to be a platform for many seasoned, upcoming, and aspiring musicians and a space for fans to discover new music, as they are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success. At BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, there is always something for everyone and this year was truly one for the books.” 

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, added, "The theme for this year's NH7 Weekender was #13MeraWeekender, and we were elated to bring together fans of indie music under one roof. Audiences this year witnessed a lot of firsts, with electrifying performances from American folk rock band The Lumineers, American rapper J.I.D, Swedish band Dirty Loops, and many more. The festival was a grand success as we brought to fans a mélange of genres through this year's line-up of performers for the signature Weekender experience.”

Alongside unforgettable performances, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender an IP of NODWIN Gaming presented by BACARDÍ experiences, had a lot in store for fans including curated pop-ups, a gaming zone, photo booths and an experiential Speakeasy introduced for the first time ever, where music lovers could vibe to afro beats. Festival goers could hit the reset button between performances and choose from a wide selection of food made by some of the city’s most talented homegrown chefs. The festival also supported several initiatives and worked with accessibility partners for the differently abled, inclusivity partners for the LGBTQIA+ community, and sustainability partners who provided fans with reusable glasses made of rice husk and bamboo straws-- making BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender the happiest music festival for all.

Since the start of the festival's journey in 2010, BACAR.DÍ NH7 Weekender has carved a niche for itself as a torchbearer for independent music in India. Starting off as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans, the festival has observed exponential growth over the last decade, both sonically and as a community.

About NODWIN Gaming:

NODWIN Gaming is one of the world’s leading gaming and esports companies building a sustainable framework of professional gamers, content creators, organizations, and audiences. NODWIN Gaming works on gaming and esports entertainment as the core value offering to Fans, Publishers and Brands across its various IPs. It operates businesses across Media, Influencers, Tournament IPs, Brand Solutions, and Direct to Consumer verticals. NODWIN Gaming is part of Nazara Technologies (BSE: NAZARA), the leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform.

About BACARDÍ Experiences:

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is brought to music-loving audiences by BACARDÍ Experiences. BACARDÍ Experiences gives consumers an immersive and holistic experience, focused on self-expression, liberating spirits, and elevating moods through multi-city & multi-genre properties such as Casa BACARDÍ & BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender.

Tags
Bacardi NH7 Weekender NODWIN Gaming music Songs
Related news
 | 01 Dec 2022

TiE Boston Announces Emcees and Entertainment Lineup at Annual Gala on Dec. 2, 2022

MUMBAI: TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest and leading-edge organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists, today announced its five-star lineup of emcees, entertainers and performers at its annual gala o

read more
 | 01 Dec 2022

Importance of Music Licensing in India

MUMBAI: As times change and voices grow louder, it is imperative to take a deeper look at the challenges faced by music creators and publishers.  Focus activities should also include addressing the ambiguities that leave users with a legal notice, and the reasons why music licensing is a priorit

read more
 | 01 Dec 2022

Martin Garrix announces exclusive Music Academy: the new platform for upcoming talent

MUMBAI: The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy (powered by STMPD RCRDS & Studios) is launching today. The 3-day programme has been set up to offer upcoming talent a stage and support on their way to success.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2022

Groove Cruise will celebrate its 20th anniversary with historic sailing in 2024

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise will celebrate 20 years on the open sea in 2024, adventuring from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas from Wednesday, January 24 - Sunday, January 28, 2024.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2022

Warren Hue releases new music video for   "BOY OF THE YEAR" TITLE TRACK FROM HIS DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOW DIRECTED BY EVERS

MUMBAI: Today, 20-year-old Indonesian rising rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue releases the music video for his standout track “BOY OF THE YEAR.” The track is off of his debut album of the same name which was released earlier this year. Watch the music video HERE.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
TiE Boston Announces Emcees and Entertainment Lineup at Annual Gala on Dec. 2, 2022

MUMBAI: TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest and leading-edge organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem that connects...read more

2
Martin Garrix announces exclusive Music Academy: the new platform for upcoming talent

MUMBAI: The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy (powered by STMPD RCRDS & Studios) is launching today. The 3-day programme has been set up to...read more

3
Importance of Music Licensing in India

MUMBAI: As times change and voices grow louder, it is imperative to take a deeper look at the challenges faced by music creators and publishers. ...read more

4
Groove Cruise will celebrate its 20th anniversary with historic sailing in 2024

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise will celebrate 20 years on the open sea in 2024, adventuring from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in...read more

5
Siddharth Kasyap's perfect amalgamation band performs at FIFA

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly anticipated world cups in memory and the most prestigious tournament is almost here and we can't wait for this season.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games