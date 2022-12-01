RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Dec 2022 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Bad Bad Hats announces 10th Anniversary 'It Hurts' EP

MUMBAI: Minneapolis’ beloved indie rock group Bad Bad Hats celebrates a decade of free-wheeling indie rock antics with the It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) due out January 27, 2023 via Bad Bad Hats/Afternoon Records.The brand new collection features the special remastered version of their debut It Hurts EP + demos of all 5 songs and marks the first time the debut EP will be available on vinyl, as well as being released digitally.

Watch / Share: "Super America" (Remaster) Lyric Video

Created by Stephanie O'Byrne

Masters of simplicity, pairing unshakeable pop hooks with classic indie sounds, their unique combination of up-beat and heartfelt songwriting has earned Bad Bad Hats acclaim from fans and critics alike. Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, their music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. The common thread across their catalog is Alexander’s unique lyrical voice and the joyful exuberance the band brings to their songwriting and their live shows.

The band has shared stages with The Beths, Hippo Campus, Michelle Branch, Third Eye Blind, The Front Bottoms, and many others. Today, they have announced a special It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) hometown throwdown concert on February 4 at First Avenue's 7th Street Entry. The show will be a double-header (early show and late show), with special guest Beemer. Public on-sale: Friday, December 2 at 11amCST.

Bad Bad Hats was formed in 2012 by Kerry Alexander (vocals/guitar/lyrics) and Chris Hoge (guitar/bass). They have released three full-length albums (Psychic Reader (2015), Lightning Round (2018), and Walkman (2021)) and two EPs, including their much-loved debut, It Hurts (2013), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this January. 

Acclaim for Bad Bad Hats

"... programmed to fire all neural pathways associated with carefree indie rock fun.
But beware: These lyrics will bite." – NPR

"terse, honest lyrics suggest a weathered wisdom." – The New Yorker

"Vocalist/guitarist Kerry Alexander's pure voice might be called "sweet" or "childlike," but
her innocence is belied by her apt songwriting, which translates her experiences into
poignant, universal stories." - Pitchfork

"A gritty two-and-a-half minutes of wobbly bass, wailing guitar, and front woman Kerry Alexander's slinky vocals, it is a blast—and there is more like this to come." – FADER

“artfully construed guitar-pop” - Stereogum

" ...meshing of dreamy synth beats, distorted guitar, and Alexander's serene croon bouncing over hand claps make it the perfect, dreamy-pop summer soundtrack."- PAPER

"boasting an abundance of both ear-catching guitar parts and vocal hooks that are so
infectious you’d be hard pressed not to sing along." - Guitar World

"Bad Bad Hats Deliver Magnetic Pop Hooks” - PASTE

"Bad Bad Hats waft in like an autumnal breeze, cozy and relaxing [...] like Wilco
jamming on a Chuck Berry number." - AV Club


It Hurts (10th Anniversary Edition) tracklist:

1. It Hurts (Remaster)
2. Super America (Remaster)
3. Secrets Are No Fun (Remaster)
4. 9AM (Remaster)
5. A Bout (Remaster)
6. It Hurts (Demo)
7. Super America (Demo)
8. Secrets Are No Fun (Demo)
9. 9AM (Demo)
10. A Bout (Demo)

Tags
Bad Bad Hats IT HURTS EP music 
Related news
 | 01 Dec 2022

Tempt India Combines Cutting Edge Design, Experience for the "New You"

MUMBAI: Tempt India, a premium lifestyle and consumer electronics company that caters to modern, stylish, and free consumers who take pride in their individuality. Tempt India is combining innovative design with an outstanding experience through its high-quality, fashion-forward accessories.

read more
 | 30 Nov 2022

India’s biggest gummy brand Power Gummies participated at the 41st India International Trade Fair

MUMBAI: The biggest gummy brand in India Power Gummies, participated and showcased all of its products at the 41st India International Trade Fair.

read more
 | 30 Nov 2022

Jackson Wang successfully wraps up first stop of magic man world tour 2022 in Bangkok

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first ever solo headline tour, has made its highly anticipated first stop in Bangkok, Thailand.

read more
 | 30 Nov 2022

Budweiser Celebrates The Spirit of Football in India; Launches A Three-Part Docu-Series Featuring Bhaichung Bhutia

Budweiser collaborates with VICE to bring alive a three-part docu-series, paying homage to the beautiful game and the spirit of football in India.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2022

With this wedding season, get ready to groove on to Aabha Hanjura’s latest Sufistication Folk Sessions, EP – Kala Sha Kala!

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Aabha Hanjura a Sufi folk singer and songwriter who is famously known for her embellish contribution as a lead singer of Sufistication, an eclectic folk-pop band is all set to release her next single Kala Sha Kala.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
Importance of Music Licensing in India

MUMBAI: As times change and voices grow louder, it is imperative to take a deeper look at the challenges faced by music creators and publishers. ...read more

2
Five festivals that will lure you to Goa this December

MUMBAI:  Goa is a fantastic destination to enjoy the December festivities. As the state is synonymous with fun and relaxation, there is no better...read more

3
It's a wrap for the 13th edition of India's happiest music festival – BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ and NODWIN Gaming have successfully wrapped up the 13th edition of India’s happiest music festival, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. Held at...read more

4
Tempt India Combines Cutting Edge Design, Experience for the "New You"

MUMBAI: Tempt India, a premium lifestyle and consumer electronics company that caters to modern, stylish, and free consumers who take pride in their...read more

5
Warren Hue releases new music video for   "BOY OF THE YEAR" TITLE TRACK FROM HIS DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOW DIRECTED BY EVERS

MUMBAI: Today, 20-year-old Indonesian rising rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue releases the music video for his standout track “BOY OF THE YEAR...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games