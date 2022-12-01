Bad Bad Hats announces 10th Anniversary 'It Hurts' EP

MUMBAI: Minneapolis’ beloved indie rock group Bad Bad Hats celebrates a decade of free-wheeling indie rock antics with the It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) due out January 27, 2023 via Bad Bad Hats/Afternoon Records.The brand new collection features the special remastered version of their debut It Hurts EP + demos of all 5 songs and marks the first time the debut EP will be available on vinyl, as well as being released digitally.

Watch / Share: "Super America" (Remaster) Lyric Video

Created by Stephanie O'Byrne

Masters of simplicity, pairing unshakeable pop hooks with classic indie sounds, their unique combination of up-beat and heartfelt songwriting has earned Bad Bad Hats acclaim from fans and critics alike. Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, their music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. The common thread across their catalog is Alexander’s unique lyrical voice and the joyful exuberance the band brings to their songwriting and their live shows.

The band has shared stages with The Beths, Hippo Campus, Michelle Branch, Third Eye Blind, The Front Bottoms, and many others. Today, they have announced a special It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) hometown throwdown concert on February 4 at First Avenue's 7th Street Entry. The show will be a double-header (early show and late show), with special guest Beemer. Public on-sale: Friday, December 2 at 11amCST.

Bad Bad Hats was formed in 2012 by Kerry Alexander (vocals/guitar/lyrics) and Chris Hoge (guitar/bass). They have released three full-length albums (Psychic Reader (2015), Lightning Round (2018), and Walkman (2021)) and two EPs, including their much-loved debut, It Hurts (2013), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this January.

Acclaim for Bad Bad Hats

"... programmed to fire all neural pathways associated with carefree indie rock fun.

But beware: These lyrics will bite." – NPR

"terse, honest lyrics suggest a weathered wisdom." – The New Yorker

"Vocalist/guitarist Kerry Alexander's pure voice might be called "sweet" or "childlike," but

her innocence is belied by her apt songwriting, which translates her experiences into

poignant, universal stories." - Pitchfork

"A gritty two-and-a-half minutes of wobbly bass, wailing guitar, and front woman Kerry Alexander's slinky vocals, it is a blast—and there is more like this to come." – FADER

“artfully construed guitar-pop” - Stereogum

" ...meshing of dreamy synth beats, distorted guitar, and Alexander's serene croon bouncing over hand claps make it the perfect, dreamy-pop summer soundtrack."- PAPER

"boasting an abundance of both ear-catching guitar parts and vocal hooks that are so

infectious you’d be hard pressed not to sing along." - Guitar World

"Bad Bad Hats Deliver Magnetic Pop Hooks” - PASTE

"Bad Bad Hats waft in like an autumnal breeze, cozy and relaxing [...] like Wilco

jamming on a Chuck Berry number." - AV Club



It Hurts (10th Anniversary Edition) tracklist:

1. It Hurts (Remaster)

2. Super America (Remaster)

3. Secrets Are No Fun (Remaster)

4. 9AM (Remaster)

5. A Bout (Remaster)

6. It Hurts (Demo)

7. Super America (Demo)

8. Secrets Are No Fun (Demo)

9. 9AM (Demo)

10. A Bout (Demo)