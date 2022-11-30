Yas Island Celebrates Football Spectacle in Epic Video

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, is celebrating the international football tournament taking place in Qatar this year in a fun video as characters across the destination pass the ball from one iconic landmark to the next throughout on the Island.

Viewable on Yas Island’s Instagram channel, the football-inspired video showcases Bugs Bunny from Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi’s Sultanpassing each other the ball across the destination – fromWarner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Links Abu Dhabi, marking the start of the international football tournament.

Throughout the month of the highly anticipated sporting event, Yas Island will host a unique fan zone and screening experiences as well as a series of concerts for football enthusiasts to watch and celebrate. Fans can cheer for their favorite teams at key locations across the destination, including at Yas Links Abu Dhabi hosting Abu Dhabi Fanzone – Football Viewing Experience, with the largest outdoor screen in Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Mall, and Yas Marina. Additionally, several of Abu Dhabi’s world-class hotels will also host special viewing events with food and beverage offerings including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Plaza Hotels.

For more information, visit www.yasisland.com