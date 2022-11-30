RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Nov 2022 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Yas Island Celebrates Football Spectacle in Epic Video

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, is celebrating the international football tournament taking place in Qatar this year in a fun video as characters across the destination pass the ball from one iconic landmark to the next throughout on the Island.

Viewable on Yas Island’s Instagram channel, the football-inspired video showcases Bugs Bunny from Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi’s Sultanpassing each other the ball across the destination – fromWarner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Links Abu Dhabi, marking the start of the international football tournament.

Throughout the month of the highly anticipated sporting event, Yas Island will host a unique fan zone and screening experiences as well as a series of concerts for football enthusiasts to watch and celebrate. Fans can cheer for their favorite teams at key locations across the destination, including at Yas Links Abu Dhabi hosting Abu Dhabi Fanzone – Football Viewing Experience, with the largest outdoor screen in Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Mall, and Yas Marina. Additionally, several of Abu Dhabi’s world-class hotels will also host special viewing events with food and beverage offerings including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Plaza Hotels.

For more information, visit www.yasisland.com

Tags
Yas Island  Abu Dhabi football FIFA
Related news
 | 10 Aug 2022

Football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raheem Sterling drop QR codes in 5 cities across the world including Mumbai

MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been spotted across celebrated locations - from Wembley in London to Camp Nou in Barcelona, Sao Paulo in Brazil to Rosario in Argentina.

read more
 | 26 Dec 2018

David Beckham still hasn't apologised, claims Katherine Jenkins

MUMBAI: Singer Katherine Jenkins says that retired football legend David Beckham still hasn't apologised after slamming her for 'singing at the rugby and taking coke' in leaked emails

read more
 | 12 Oct 2015

A.R. Rahman 'excited' to meet Pele in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Academy Award winning music composer A.R. Rahman is “excited” ahead of his meeting with football legend Pele in Kolkata on Monday evening. “Excited to meet Pelé this evening in Kolkata!” the ‘Jai ho’ artist posted on his Twitter page.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2015

Charges against P. Diddy inaccurate: Representative

MUMBAI: Charges against P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs) for attacking his son's American football coach with heavy metal weight are false, a representative for the rapper has said.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
Budweiser Celebrates The Spirit of Football in India; Launches A Three-Part Docu-Series Featuring Bhaichung Bhutia

Budweiser collaborates with VICE to bring alive a three-part docu-series, paying homage to the beautiful game and the spirit of football in India. read more

2
Dhaval Kothari on his next release Khwahishon Ke Moti

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of...read more

3
Jackson Wang successfully wraps up first stop of magic man world tour 2022 in Bangkok

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first ever solo headline tour, has made its highly anticipated first stop in Bangkok, Thailand....read more

4
RIDI's latest song 'Merry Go Round' is filled with different emotions

MUMBAI: Switzerland-based artist RIDI drops Indian melody “Merry Go Round”.Radioandmusic got in touch with RIDI to know more about her latest song...read more

5
India’s biggest gummy brand Power Gummies participated at the 41st India International Trade Fair

MUMBAI: The biggest gummy brand in India Power Gummies, participated and showcased all of its products at the 41st India International Trade Fair....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games