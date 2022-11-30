Unveiling the newest version of XG’s rap content, currently going viral around the world!

MUMBAI: The latest rap video from XG is currently taking the world by storm!

XG made a huge impact with their 2nd single “MASCARA” topping the iTunes Music chart in 17 countries and regions, as well as ranking in the Spotify Viral 50 charts in 21 countries and regions.

In a recently released rap video, entitled “[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER (COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, JURIN)”, XG’s rappers perform a freestyle rap to classic hip hop tracks, blending English, Japanese, and Korean and garnering huge acclaim from across the world.

Viewers commented:

“XG’s rappers are insane! What is going on!?”

“The way the four of them rap mix English, Japanese, and Korean gives me goosebumps”

“XG’s rap is so good lol. This is almost unfair!”

“XG's insane lineup of rappers puts them in a different league among girl groups”

“Nobody on the planet has ever seen a girl group that can perform such awesome rap”

“They're not just idols that happen to be good at rapping, the four of them are full-fledged rappers”

“Their intense rhymes are amazing, but the outfits, sets, and vibe was on point!”

“With so many reaction videos and comments from overseas, it’s like XG was discovered again by the world”

The video reached number 10 on the Japan YouTube chart, as well as surpassing 1 million views within four days. Video of COCONA’s rap hit 5 million views and 1 million likes in four days on TikTok, generating a large number of UGC and reaction videos from outside Japan.

Additionally, J.I.D., who created the original track COCONA performed, reacted on his social media, showing how XG is steadily spreading into global hip hop culture.

Today, an additional video featuring a separate take of COCONA’s rap, titled “TEST VIDEO,” was released. Using the same track as “GALZ XYPHER,” the footage was filmed during rehearsals and features raw studio sounds. Additional videos for the other three members are likely to be released soon, hopefully providing more ammunition XG’s viral rap performances, a genre where the group truly shines.

[XG TAPE #2] Surround Sound (TEST VIDEO / COCONA)

XG

XG are a seven-member HipHop/R&B girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.



On March 18 2022, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group's name, "XG", stands for "Xtraordinary Girls". With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.