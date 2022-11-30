Jackson Wang successfully wraps up first stop of magic man world tour 2022 in Bangkok

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first ever solo headline tour, has made its highly anticipated first stop in Bangkok, Thailand. Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and VIJI CORP, the three-night concert series saw an astounding capacity attendance of 15,000 daily, from November 25th to 27th, 2022.

The sold-out crowd at Impact Arena Muangthong Thani was treated to an extravaganza, produced by Jackson himself - which showcased “Blow”, “Dopamine”, “Come Alive” from his latest album MAGIC MAN as well as chart-topping hits “LMLY” and “100 Ways” - featured storytelling performances and staging with dramatic visuals, including the impressive guitar sky stairs that was brought in from South Korea.

The MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR multi-city trek will continue on to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai, with more stops to be announced.

This tour follows the multi-hyphenate artist’s wildly successful sophomore album MAGIC MAN which was released via TEAM WANG records/88rising Records/Warner Records/RYCE MUSIC GROUP. The 10-track album features standout singles “Blow”, “Cruel”, “Blue”, and “Come Alive” and ranked Top 15 on Billboard 200 as well as Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022 - stream it HERE.

In early November Jackson released “Fire To The Fuse”, a collaborative track with League of Legends, and performed it live at the League Of Legends Worlds 2022 opening ceremony.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. He made history at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ set. In August, Jackson headlined ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and is set to join the stellar range of global and local artists at the inaugural ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival in Jakarta and Manila this December.

Jackson Wang Live

December 3rd~4th, 2022 - Head In The Clouds, Jakarta [tickets here]

December 9th~10th, 2022 - Head In The Clouds, Manila [tickets here]

December 17th, 2022 - Kuala Lumpur SOLD OUT

December 23rd, 2022 - Singapore [tickets here]

January 12th, 2023 - London SOLD OUT

January 15th~16th, 2023 - Paris [tickets here]

January 28th~29th, 2023 - Lollapalooza India, Mumbai [tickets here]

February 4th, 2023 - Dubai [tickets here]

*more dates to be announced*