RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Nov 2022 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

Jackson Wang successfully wraps up first stop of magic man world tour 2022 in Bangkok

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first ever solo headline tour, has made its highly anticipated first stop in Bangkok, Thailand. Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and VIJI CORP, the three-night concert series saw an astounding capacity attendance of 15,000 daily, from November 25th to 27th, 2022.

The sold-out crowd at Impact Arena Muangthong Thani was treated to an extravaganza, produced by Jackson himself - which showcased “Blow”, “Dopamine”, “Come Alive” from his latest album MAGIC MAN as well as chart-topping hits “LMLY” and “100 Ways” - featured storytelling performances and staging with dramatic visuals, including the impressive guitar sky stairs that was brought in from South Korea.

The MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR multi-city trek will continue on to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai, with more stops to be announced.

This tour follows the multi-hyphenate artist’s wildly successful sophomore album MAGIC MAN which was released via TEAM WANG records/88rising Records/Warner Records/RYCE MUSIC GROUP. The 10-track album features standout singles “Blow”, “Cruel”, “Blue”, and “Come Alive” and ranked Top 15 on Billboard 200 as well as Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022 - stream it HERE.

In early November Jackson released “Fire To The Fuse”, a collaborative track with League of Legends, and performed it live at the League Of Legends Worlds 2022 opening ceremony.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. He made history at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ set. In August, Jackson headlined ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and is set to join the stellar range of global and local artists at the inaugural ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival in Jakarta and Manila this December.

Jackson Wang Live

December 3rd~4th, 2022 - Head In The Clouds, Jakarta [tickets here]
December 9th~10th, 2022 - Head In The Clouds, Manila [tickets here]
December 17th, 2022 - Kuala Lumpur SOLD OUT
December 23rd, 2022 - Singapore [tickets here]
January 12th, 2023 - London SOLD OUT
January 15th~16th, 2023 - Paris [tickets here]
January 28th~29th, 2023 - Lollapalooza India, Mumbai [tickets here]
February 4th, 2023 - Dubai [tickets here]
*more dates to be announced*

Tags
Jackson Wang magic man world tour 2022 music 
Related news
 | 30 Nov 2022

India’s biggest gummy brand Power Gummies participated at the 41st India International Trade Fair

MUMBAI: The biggest gummy brand in India Power Gummies, participated and showcased all of its products at the 41st India International Trade Fair.

read more
 | 30 Nov 2022

Budweiser Celebrates The Spirit of Football in India; Launches A Three-Part Docu-Series Featuring Bhaichung Bhutia

Budweiser collaborates with VICE to bring alive a three-part docu-series, paying homage to the beautiful game and the spirit of football in India.

read more
 | 22 Sep 2020

Top 10 most followed K-Pop instagram accounts!

MUMBAI: Despite being a famous K-Pop superstar, they also happen to be social media sensations and top accounts to have millions of followers in instagram.The South Korean stars have become huge on Instagram from solo superstars to actors to girl group and boy band members.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
RIDI's latest song 'Merry Go Round' is filled with different emotions

MUMBAI: Switzerland-based artist RIDI drops Indian melody “Merry Go Round”.Radioandmusic got in touch with RIDI to know more about her latest song...read more

2
"Anjali Arora was our first choice because we knew she'd nail her role and have a natural chemistry on screen with Romaana", says Arvindr Khaira on Kya Hota

MUMBAI: "I wouldn't want to change a single thing in this project because it is perfect as it is", says ace director Arvindr Khaira on their recent...read more

3
India’s biggest gummy brand Power Gummies participated at the 41st India International Trade Fair

MUMBAI: The biggest gummy brand in India Power Gummies, participated and showcased all of its products at the 41st India International Trade Fair....read more

4
Yas Island Celebrates Football Spectacle in Epic Video

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, is celebrating the international football tournament taking place in Qatar...read more

5
Dhaval Kothari on his next release Khwahishon Ke Moti

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games