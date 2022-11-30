RadioandMusic
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2022 17:49

India’s biggest gummy brand Power Gummies participated at the 41st India International Trade Fair

MUMBAI: The biggest gummy brand in India Power Gummies, participated and showcased all of its products at the 41st India International Trade Fair. IITF being a major attraction source for lakhs of people presents the perfect platform for Power Gummies to reach a wide audience and increase the awareness and importance of the product and educate the mass on how easily good health can be achieved with just 2 gummies a day. The company is showcased its products at Hall 12 A with stall no. 23 A.

The event this year comprises participation from 2,500 exhibitors, 29 Indian states, Union territories, and 14 countries. Power Gummies presented millennials and GenZ with direct experience of the gummies at the stall installed and created an interactive experience with visual merchandising for all its products and digital experience with Shraddha Kapoor’s video. 

Furthermore, by having a physical presence at the trade show, the company gave away free samples and trial packs to customers so they can see for themselves how tasty, irresistible, vegetarian, efficient, innovative, & convenient the brand's gummies are in addition of them being scientifically validated with nutritional vitamins. The brand has left no stone unturned to keep the visitors glued totheir stall with interesting games like claw machine, spin the wheel, guess thecelebrity, apart from spreading brand awareness. Also, Power Gummiesdistributed brand merchandise night suits, eye masks, and sling bags toincrease brand awareness and reach.

Commenting on the association, Divij Bajaj, Power Gummies founder, said, “A mega event like the 41st Indian International Trade Fair has really set the perfect platform for us to reach our target audience and strengthen the bond with them. We are focussed on empowering millennials and adults with good health by providing clinically proven nutritional gummy supplements that are certified by FSSAI and FDA with no side effects as an OTC (over-the-counter) product that resolve their regular health issues and seamlessly fit into their lifestyle, suiting their convenience.”

Power Gummies has received enormous love with more than 1.3 lakh people visiting the stall and garnered sales of around4.5L in INR in the initial days of the fair. At the 41st Trade Fair, the brand exhibited their currently available products - Gorgeous Hair & Nail Vitamin Gummies, The Beach Body Gummies, That Time of the Month Gummies, Jaw Dropping Skin Gummies, Blessful Sleep Gummies, and Dapper Hair & Beard Gummies. The company is also looking forward to launching 40+ variants in the coming years and focusing to penetrate the Power Gummy market with expansion and distributorship potential both domestically and internationally.

