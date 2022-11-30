RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Nov 2022 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

''I am really grateful to all of my friends who have always put their faith in me,'' says Dr. Sagar on being nominated as the best lyricist for Maharani 2

MUMBAI: A songwriter expresses themselves through the lyrics they include in their music. The only goal is to express on paper what is in their hearts and minds. Dr. Sagar is one of those writers who has written several great songs, and he has never failed to captivate us with his sincere lyrics. The Indian Television Academy Awards, also known as the ITA Awards, is an annual award ceremony organized by the Indian Television Academy to honor excellence in Hindi-language television. This nomination honors the talented and respected lyricists of Indian cinema who have written the lyrics of Hindi film songs. After all the hard work and dedication for his heartfelt lyrics, Dr. Sagar has been nominated for the award for best lyricist.

Making a television show or movie is regarded as a team effort. Dr. Sagar says on his ITA nominations, "The news of nomination for Best Lyricist for Maharani-2 has made my day. Adding my name to this award along with Sharda Sinha Ji is an award for me. Rohit Sharma's tune and Sharda Ji's voice, "Nirmohiya," have reached here. Many congratulations to the entire team of Maharani 2. I am really grateful to all of my friends who have always put their faith in me.''

On the work front, Dr. Sagar’s name is on the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli" sung by Papon and the LallanTop song. Dr. Sagar has worked with Sunidhi Chauhan on the Chhath Pooja song. Recently, he wrote a title song for "Khakee: the Bihar Chapter". He wrote songs for the new, upcoming web series "The Flames." Of all the songs he wrote, the one that got him the most love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba," which starred the celebrity Manoj Bajpayee and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has already crossed over 10 million views in a year. He has also written a famous song, 'Sehmi hai Dhadkan', sung by Atif Aslam, from the movie, 'Das Dev', directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Tags
Maharani Sudhir Mishra Manoj Bajpayee Aatif Aslam
Related news
 | 03 Nov 2022

"Hasot Liye was born the day it was written", says Jamtara Music Composer Sidhant Mathur

MUMBAI: Sidhant Mathur who has composed music and background score for both the seasons of Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega spoke about 'Hasot Liye' which is ruling the song chart numbers.The song is composed by Sidhant Mathur ft.

read more
Sudhir Mishra
 | 18 Oct 2022

Dr. Sagar's words are so unique and have more lilt and musicality to it " says filmmaker Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of expressing our emotions. Some people consider music a way to escape from the pain of life.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2022

According to filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Dr. Sagar's words are extremely unique and have a better lilt and melodic sense

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of expressing our emotions. Some people consider music a way to escape from the pain of life.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2022

Meet Dr. Sagar, the man behind the intense music of the super hit political drama, Maharani Season 2

MUMBAI: The one important thing that holds us onto the melody is the lyrics. They play a very important role in the formation of an entire song. And one such great lyricist, who has given us a treasure of great lyrical songs, is none other than Lyricist Dr. Sagar from JNU.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2022

"Maharani Season Two Will Be More Intense Than Season One," says Music Composer Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: After the first season of the political drama, which featured Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, was a big hit, the much anticipated Maharani Season 2 has finally been released.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
"Anjali Arora was our first choice because we knew she'd nail her role and have a natural chemistry on screen with Romaana", says Arvindr Khaira on Kya Hota

MUMBAI: "I wouldn't want to change a single thing in this project because it is perfect as it is", says ace director Arvindr Khaira on their recent...read more

2
Unveiling the newest version of XG’s rap content, currently going viral around the world!

MUMBAI: The latest rap video from XG is currently taking the world by storm! XG made a huge impact with their 2nd single “MASCARA” topping the iTunes...read more

3
Yas Island Celebrates Football Spectacle in Epic Video

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, is celebrating the international football tournament taking place in Qatar...read more

4
Budweiser Celebrates The Spirit of Football in India; Launches A Three-Part Docu-Series Featuring Bhaichung Bhutia

Budweiser collaborates with VICE to bring alive a three-part docu-series, paying homage to the beautiful game and the spirit of football in India. read more

5
Dhaval Kothari on his next release Khwahishon Ke Moti

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games