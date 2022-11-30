''I am really grateful to all of my friends who have always put their faith in me,'' says Dr. Sagar on being nominated as the best lyricist for Maharani 2

MUMBAI: A songwriter expresses themselves through the lyrics they include in their music. The only goal is to express on paper what is in their hearts and minds. Dr. Sagar is one of those writers who has written several great songs, and he has never failed to captivate us with his sincere lyrics. The Indian Television Academy Awards, also known as the ITA Awards, is an annual award ceremony organized by the Indian Television Academy to honor excellence in Hindi-language television. This nomination honors the talented and respected lyricists of Indian cinema who have written the lyrics of Hindi film songs. After all the hard work and dedication for his heartfelt lyrics, Dr. Sagar has been nominated for the award for best lyricist.

Making a television show or movie is regarded as a team effort. Dr. Sagar says on his ITA nominations, "The news of nomination for Best Lyricist for Maharani-2 has made my day. Adding my name to this award along with Sharda Sinha Ji is an award for me. Rohit Sharma's tune and Sharda Ji's voice, "Nirmohiya," have reached here. Many congratulations to the entire team of Maharani 2. I am really grateful to all of my friends who have always put their faith in me.''

On the work front, Dr. Sagar’s name is on the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli" sung by Papon and the LallanTop song. Dr. Sagar has worked with Sunidhi Chauhan on the Chhath Pooja song. Recently, he wrote a title song for "Khakee: the Bihar Chapter". He wrote songs for the new, upcoming web series "The Flames." Of all the songs he wrote, the one that got him the most love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba," which starred the celebrity Manoj Bajpayee and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has already crossed over 10 million views in a year. He has also written a famous song, 'Sehmi hai Dhadkan', sung by Atif Aslam, from the movie, 'Das Dev', directed by Sudhir Mishra.