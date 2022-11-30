Dhaval Kothari on his next release Khwahishon Ke Moti

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of Dhaval's most romantic and meaningful indie tracks.
Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, is a soothing take into new age Indie music, it's all about love, memories and endurance!
Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ” is a collusion of rooted music
Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around. You tell them things that you’ve never shared with another soul and they absorb everything you say and actually want to hear more. Khwaishon Ke Moti is all about love, those good memories and endurance that you keep with you even if your beloved is not near to you.
With the constant retakes and endless poring over every microsecond of track, the song was well thought out and written by Dhaval during lockdown. It has been a journey to take a small composition to a masterpiece when it comes to putting all the feel you want. The instrumentation and strings richly weave the warmth around the song which is very unique. The music is programmed and arranged by Vishal Khatri and flawlessly mixed/mastered by Prasad Maha.
In the music video shot by filmmaker Siddharth Ahuja and his team, the video narrates a beautiful love ballad of a couple, where Dhaval has acted in the video himself as a male protagonist. Also, Kohmal Khanna is with him as a lead female actor. Kohmal is one of the talented young theater artists from Mumbai.
