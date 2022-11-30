Budweiser Celebrates The Spirit of Football in India; Launches A Three-Part Docu-Series Featuring Bhaichung Bhutia

MUMBAI: Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) global brand, today is releasing a docu-series titled “The Indian Football Story: The World is Yours To Take” in collaboration with VICE Media. The three-part series pays homage to the rich and magnificent history of football in India. Dissecting the journey of the sport in the Indian landscape, the documentary is a first of its kind – an attempt at telling the untold story of India’s tryst with the World Cup in 1950. Historically, Budweiser has always supported homegrown talent at the grassroots and energized its consumers to seize opportunities. Through this docu-series, the brand hopes to inspire India to take the world of football by storm in the coming years.

The series features renowned historians, legendary footballers, coaches and opinion leaders from the sports fraternity. Icons like Bhaichung Bhutia, Jaydeep Basu, Sailen Manna and Talimeren AO feature in the series, reminiscing the glory days of football and sharing anecdotes with their fans.

“Growing up we heard stories of legends in the game, creating history and conquering the world’s attention and love. India is a land of immense talent and with the right support and encouragement, we are a force to be reckoned with. With this docu-series, we hope to motivate budding footballers and put India on the map of global football. I would like to thank Budweiser and VICE Media for creating this opportunity to bring forth so many inspiring stories and celebrate the sport in all its splendor.” said footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

The docu-series is a visual voyage to the past, present and future. The first episode titled “Chapter 1”, dives into the pitfalls and hurdles that led to India sitting out of the 1950 FIFA World Cup, despite qualifying for it, drops on 29th November 2022. The second and penultimate episode titled “Chapter 2”, slated to go live in the first week of December will delve into the football club culture in India and recount the golden era of football in the country. “Chapter 3”, the finale of the three-part series, drops mid- December promises a beacon of hope- to revive 90s football fanfare and see India’s football team take over the FIFA field, sooner than anticipated.

Commenting on the docu-series, Vineet Sharma, Vice President Marketing - South Asia, AB InBev, said, “Being associated with FIFA for over 35 years, Budweiser has shaped unparalleled cultural experiences to elevate game-viewing. This docu-series, in partnership with VICE, is a tribute to veterans of the game in India, a celebration of how far we have come and a reminder of just how far we are yet to go. The series is an attempt to inspire millions of football fanatics to hit the ground running with their dreams, just like their idols have done. We want to tap into the passion for football in India and create memorable moments for audiences during the FIFA world cup, keeping the love for the game ablaze.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Rohit Tugnait, Commercial Director, Vice Media Group, "At VICE, we're always looking to tell stories that people aren't aware of. The Indian Football Story is slightly different. It's a story most people have heard of but have the incorrect context with regard to the actual happenings. We use the 1950 World Cup myth as a starting point to tell the story of the beautiful game in India. We show today's fans - both casual, and hardcore - how India once was a Football Country, and how, with their support, we can be a great footballing nation once again. Being an enabler in celebrating the spirit of football in India, we are glad to collaborate with Budweiser to help bring this story to life."