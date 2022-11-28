Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.
On ‘The Best Way’, the Paris-based producer leans into her penchant for atmospheric synths and mood-switching soundscapes laden in 80’s nostalgia, as a spoken word vocal drives through the track in this ode to long nights spent on the dancefloor
From illegal South American open-air raves to underground clubs across Europe, DJ and producer Whitney Weiss exuberantly delights crowds with her dynamic sets, honed during years of playing 8+ hour stretches in Argentinean factories and parks.
The Rinse France resident’s reputation for carefully curated sets has seen her work with Lisbon imprint, Naive, and play prime slots at festivals and parties, including Buttons (Berlin), PAT (Brooklyn), Savage (London), Semolina (Warsaw), qLab (Milan), The Carry Nation (Brooklyn), and Kiddy Smile’s infamous Strangé party (Paris), as well as residencies at Club Sandwich in Paris and appearances on HÖR Berlin, The Lot Radio, and Teki Latex’s 90s-inspired TV show Overdrive Infinity.
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a...read more
MUMBAI: California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine teams up with veteran MTV director Mark Kohr and a Mumbai-based singer to bring you an...read more
MUMBAI: Delhi Poetry Festival is committed to preserving, reviving, and celebrating the cultural and poetic heritage of the historical city of Delhi...read more
MUMBAI: As the final month of 2022 approaches, Purified Records shows no signs of slowing down as it reveals its latest selection of floor-filling...read more
MUMBAI: The National Myopia Awareness Week campaign (14-20 November) initiated by the ENTOD Eye Health Foundation in association with the...read more