RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Nov 2022 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Berlin producer NOCUI unveils atmospheric new single ‘Pasión’ and announces forthcoming EP ‘Anomie’

MUMBAI: Rising Berlin producer NOCUI returns with the brand new single ‘Pasión’ out via ‘Shapeless Culture’ on the 25th of November.

Coinciding with an exciting shift towards independence with the launch of his ‘Shapeless Culture’ imprint, ‘Pasión’ is the first single to be taken from forthcoming EP, ‘Anomie’, following the release of debut EP ‘Entrain’ on the Atomnation imprint, earlier this year.

A classically trained pianist, Rome native NOCUI brings a stunningly performative approach to electronic music production. An early love for improvisation permeates his work, expressed in meticulously crafted tracks that combine elements of sound design and orchestration, with intricate rhythm patterns.

On ‘Pasión’ NOCUI showcases his penchant for storytelling across soundscapes and syncopated rhythms. Driving percussion, brooding synths and hypnotic handclaps tease promising Mediterranean nights, creating a tension that lures the listener away from the confines of the club and into a state of blissful transcendence.

His forthcoming ‘Anomie’ EP (due early 2023) continues the same theme - spanning Latin, African and Middle Eastern cultural influences, all merged into a mysterious and seductive club cut that's impossible not to fall in love with. NOCUI sums it up perfectly: "I’m obsessed with the idea of story telling, and to me every track needs to tell a sonic story of its own.”

Tags
music
Related news
 | 28 Nov 2022

Purified Records releases Purified Fragments XII

MUMBAI: As the final month of 2022 approaches, Purified Records shows no signs of slowing down as it reveals its latest selection of floor-filling cuts in Purified Fragments XII. Consisting of three carefully selected cuts, the compilation is out now on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks. The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Myopia Awareness initiative reached to 1 Crore People across India

MUMBAI:  The National Myopia Awareness Week campaign (14-20 November) initiated by the ENTOD Eye Health Foundation in association with the Strabismus and Paediatric Ophthalmological Society of India (SPOSI) ended on a high note, reaching more than 1 crore people from across India including paren

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Sidhika Sharma is back again to sizzle with her charm in her new music video Naina Ri Patang by Prateek Gandhi

MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma's extensive social media presence and captivating personality has made her the talk of the town for a while. Sidhika has made a name for herself in the industry thanks to her stellar performances and glamorous appearances.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a...read more

2
London DJ and producer ELLES has delivered a stellar remix of ‘Modern Life’ by artist/producer, FEMES out the 25th of November.

MUMBAI: ‘ELLES Cry at Night remix’ follows the release of ELLES’ critically acclaimed debut album, ‘A Celebration of The Euphoria of Life’, which...read more

3
Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.On ‘The Best Way’, the Paris-...read more

4
California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine introduces an adorable love song 'Haare Haare'

MUMBAI: California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine teams up with veteran MTV director Mark Kohr and a Mumbai-based singer to bring you an...read more

5
Delhi’s very own celebration of poetry - Delhi Poetry Festival, Season 6 is here!

MUMBAI: Delhi Poetry Festival is committed to preserving, reviving, and celebrating the cultural and poetic heritage of the historical city of Delhi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games