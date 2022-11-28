Rising Berlin producer NOCUI unveils atmospheric new single ‘Pasión’ and announces forthcoming EP ‘Anomie’

MUMBAI: Rising Berlin producer NOCUI returns with the brand new single ‘Pasión’ out via ‘Shapeless Culture’ on the 25th of November.
Coinciding with an exciting shift towards independence with the launch of his ‘Shapeless Culture’ imprint, ‘Pasión’ is the first single to be taken from forthcoming EP, ‘Anomie’, following the release of debut EP ‘Entrain’ on the Atomnation imprint, earlier this year.
A classically trained pianist, Rome native NOCUI brings a stunningly performative approach to electronic music production. An early love for improvisation permeates his work, expressed in meticulously crafted tracks that combine elements of sound design and orchestration, with intricate rhythm patterns.
On ‘Pasión’ NOCUI showcases his penchant for storytelling across soundscapes and syncopated rhythms. Driving percussion, brooding synths and hypnotic handclaps tease promising Mediterranean nights, creating a tension that lures the listener away from the confines of the club and into a state of blissful transcendence.
His forthcoming ‘Anomie’ EP (due early 2023) continues the same theme - spanning Latin, African and Middle Eastern cultural influences, all merged into a mysterious and seductive club cut that's impossible not to fall in love with. NOCUI sums it up perfectly: "I’m obsessed with the idea of story telling, and to me every track needs to tell a sonic story of its own.”
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a...read more
MUMBAI: ‘ELLES Cry at Night remix’ follows the release of ELLES’ critically acclaimed debut album, ‘A Celebration of The Euphoria of Life’, which...read more
MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.On ‘The Best Way’, the Paris-...read more
MUMBAI: California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine teams up with veteran MTV director Mark Kohr and a Mumbai-based singer to bring you an...read more
MUMBAI: Delhi Poetry Festival is committed to preserving, reviving, and celebrating the cultural and poetic heritage of the historical city of Delhi...read more