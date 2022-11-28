RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Nov 2022 13:56 |  By RnMTeam

Purified Records releases Purified Fragments XII

MUMBAI: As the final month of 2022 approaches, Purified Records shows no signs of slowing down as it reveals its latest selection of floor-filling cuts in Purified Fragments XII. Consisting of three carefully selected cuts, the compilation is out now on all streaming platforms.

Stream / Purchase: Purified Fragments XII

Making an emphatic label debut, German producer Martin Waslewski kick-starts the playlist with his heavy-hitting track Nrgy. Expertly crafted to raise energy levels on the dancefloor, Martin builds tension with brooding basslines, striking synths and commanding vocals. Following his mammoth label debut, Mirage, Adam Sellouk returns to the imprint with Restless alongside Eli & Dani. Showcasing their magnetic chemistry, the track enters an expansive dimension with progressive trance elements and Luke Coulson’s soaring vocals. With New Eden, Brazilian duo RIKO & GUGGA take listeners on a cinematic, trance-driven sonic journey to bring the compilation to a close.

Taking listeners on a sonic journey where the boundaries of electronic music are blurred, Martin Waslewski explores the meeting points between house and melodic techno, with an affinity for deep grooves. Growing up listening to hip hop, Martin discovered electronic music in 2010. Releasing on the likes of Bar 25, Get Physical, Stil vor Talent, Monaberry and more, he has also toured around the globe, delivering performances in the likes of New York, Bogota, Ibiza, Amsterdam Dance Event and Sonar Festival in Barcelona.

Eli & Dani are one of Tel Aviv’s most promising duos. Becoming renowned for their progressive and melodic techno soundscapes, the pair have risen from their hometown’s underground scene and have released on Armada, Awen Records, Blazer Records and many more. Determined to share their sound on a global scale, Eliav and Daniel continue to make their mark with every move they make.

Adam Sellouk began making music at the age of just sixteen years old. Launching his musical project two years ago, he became dedicated to finding the perfect balance between melodic, progressive, techno and house sensibilities, developing a striking musical blend. His releases have gained support from some of the world’s most influential acts, including the likes of Artbat, John Summit, Miss Monique, Nora En Pure and many more. Building his reputation around the local techno scene in Tel Aviv, he has become one of the scene’s most well respected talents.

Two artistic forces from São Paulo came together in the middle of the pandemic to form RIKO & GUGGA. Following a year collaborating and complete musical harmony, both on the dancefloor and in the studio, they have signed their tracks to the likes of Purified, Siona, Colorize to name a few, and gained support from the likes of Ferry Corsten, Miss Monique, Nora En Pure and Cosmic Gate.

Tags
Barcelona John Summit Artbat Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 28 Nov 2022

Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks. The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising Berlin producer NOCUI unveils atmospheric new single ‘Pasión’ and announces forthcoming EP ‘Anomie’

MUMBAI: Rising Berlin producer NOCUI returns with the brand new single ‘Pasión’ out via ‘Shapeless Culture’ on the 25th of November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Myopia Awareness initiative reached to 1 Crore People across India

MUMBAI:  The National Myopia Awareness Week campaign (14-20 November) initiated by the ENTOD Eye Health Foundation in association with the Strabismus and Paediatric Ophthalmological Society of India (SPOSI) ended on a high note, reaching more than 1 crore people from across India including paren

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Sidhika Sharma is back again to sizzle with her charm in her new music video Naina Ri Patang by Prateek Gandhi

MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma's extensive social media presence and captivating personality has made her the talk of the town for a while. Sidhika has made a name for herself in the industry thanks to her stellar performances and glamorous appearances.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Myopia Awareness initiative reached to 1 Crore People across India

MUMBAI:  The National Myopia Awareness Week campaign (14-20 November) initiated by the ENTOD Eye Health Foundation in association with the...read more

2
Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a...read more

3
London DJ and producer ELLES has delivered a stellar remix of ‘Modern Life’ by artist/producer, FEMES out the 25th of November.

MUMBAI: ‘ELLES Cry at Night remix’ follows the release of ELLES’ critically acclaimed debut album, ‘A Celebration of The Euphoria of Life’, which...read more

4
California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine introduces an adorable love song 'Haare Haare'

MUMBAI: California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine teams up with veteran MTV director Mark Kohr and a Mumbai-based singer to bring you an...read more

5
88rising announces Jessi alongside SB19, Denise Julia and more to the Lineup of Upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival in Manila

MUMBAI: 88rising today unveils the surprise announce of international artist Jessi to the lineup of Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games