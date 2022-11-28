RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Nov 2022 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

Myopia Awareness initiative reached to 1 Crore People across India

MUMBAI:  The National Myopia Awareness Week campaign (14-20 November) initiated by the ENTOD Eye Health Foundation in association with the Strabismus and Paediatric Ophthalmological Society of India (SPOSI) ended on a high note, reaching more than 1 crore people from across India including parents, teachers and children. The week-long campaign supported by ENTOD Pharmaceuticals was the first nationwide myopia awareness initiative initiated by both eye doctors and pharmaceutical industry leaders collaboratively, with a series of activities carried out across various tier-I and -II cities in India including Vadodara, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Anantnag and Mattan.

The primary aim of the initiative was to spread awareness of myopia and encourage parents to get their children’s eyes examined at least once a year so that they can assess the risk factors along with the myopia treatment options available in India for every stage of the disease. Many paediatric ophthalmologists were involved in the campaign to help and support the affected children.

Speaking about the success of the campaign, Mr Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals and Campaign President of National Myopia Week said “Myopia is a major public health issue in India and it will soon become a major concern if required prevention and intervention measures are not taken. Keeping this in mind, we came up with this nationwide campaign to raise awareness about this critical health issue and invite parents to check and correct their kids’ vision regularly and to adapt everyday habits accordingly. We received a really positive response from parents and consumers who engaged with the campaign content. Apart from conducting awareness across schools and hospitals in different cities, we used some of the leading platforms of national media and collaborated with more than 50 prominent mother and kids influencers to create myopia awareness. Our campaign hashtag #ThinkMyopiaSeeBetter trended in the number one position in India reaching over 72 lakh people with 91 lakh impressions. Building on this campaign’s success, we will continue our efforts to raise awareness on myopia and educate parents and caregivers to prevent the disease and slow its progression.”

In the week-long campaign, the ENTOD field teams collaborated with schools, local government organisations, parent groups, paediatric eye doctors and eye institutions to support physical myopia awareness events in more than 325 districts in India, a joint exercise involving over 1000 field representatives and 500 + ophthalmologists.

“Most children don’t notice anything is wrong with their vision until it starts to really impact their activities. That was evident from our eye check-up camps organised across different cities, especially in places like Guwahati where 20% of the kids were not aware that they had myopia because they never went for a check-up and it was never diagnosed. Myopia is a global epidemic with numbers increasing dramatically each year. The disease currently affects around one-third of the world’s population and is predicted to affect half of the world’s population by 2050. Because so few parents are familiar with myopia, it goes untreated in staggering numbers, creating barriers for children. Since there’s no cure for myopia, the only way to prevent the disease from progressing is to be properly aware and schedule a comprehensive eye exam for kids as early as possible. We are really glad to make this campaign a big success and are keen for this campaign to continue all year round to promote the importance of checking one’s vision and adopting good habits to fight myopia” said Dr. Jitendra Jethani, Paediatric ophthalmologist, Baroda Children Eye Care & Squint Clinic.

Tags
music
Related news
 | 28 Nov 2022

Purified Records releases Purified Fragments XII

MUMBAI: As the final month of 2022 approaches, Purified Records shows no signs of slowing down as it reveals its latest selection of floor-filling cuts in Purified Fragments XII. Consisting of three carefully selected cuts, the compilation is out now on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks. The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising Berlin producer NOCUI unveils atmospheric new single ‘Pasión’ and announces forthcoming EP ‘Anomie’

MUMBAI: Rising Berlin producer NOCUI returns with the brand new single ‘Pasión’ out via ‘Shapeless Culture’ on the 25th of November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Sidhika Sharma is back again to sizzle with her charm in her new music video Naina Ri Patang by Prateek Gandhi

MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma's extensive social media presence and captivating personality has made her the talk of the town for a while. Sidhika has made a name for herself in the industry thanks to her stellar performances and glamorous appearances.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a...read more

2
London DJ and producer ELLES has delivered a stellar remix of ‘Modern Life’ by artist/producer, FEMES out the 25th of November.

MUMBAI: ‘ELLES Cry at Night remix’ follows the release of ELLES’ critically acclaimed debut album, ‘A Celebration of The Euphoria of Life’, which...read more

3
California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine introduces an adorable love song 'Haare Haare'

MUMBAI: California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine teams up with veteran MTV director Mark Kohr and a Mumbai-based singer to bring you an...read more

4
88rising announces Jessi alongside SB19, Denise Julia and more to the Lineup of Upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival in Manila

MUMBAI: 88rising today unveils the surprise announce of international artist Jessi to the lineup of Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in...read more

5
“I knew that Mouni would do perfect justice to the song” - Zahrah S. Khan on Mouni Roy being a part of her upcoming track ‘Fakeeran’

MUMBAI: T-Series brings yet another track 'Fakeeran' all set to release on 30th November. With Zahrah S. Khan’s exceptional vocals, music and lyrics...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games