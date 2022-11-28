RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Nov 2022 13:13 |  By RnMTeam

London DJ and producer ELLES has delivered a stellar remix of ‘Modern Life’ by artist/producer, FEMES out the 25th of November.

MUMBAI: ‘ELLES Cry at Night remix’ follows the release of ELLES’ critically acclaimed debut album, ‘A Celebration of The Euphoria of Life’, which came out earlier this summer via Lisbon imprint, Naive.

‘Modern Life (ELLES Cry at night remix)’ is a dark house remix of the third single “Modern life” from FEMES’ debut EP ‘A Shadow of Dreams’. Euphoric pianos offset darker undertones over a garagey beat, coupled with FEMES emotive vocals, this beguiling remix delivers an emotive light and shade throughout for soul-searching dance-floor moments.

On remixing ‘Modern Life’, ELLES said:

“FEMES and I have a shared love for an emotional banger so the remix fully leans into this: highlighting the dreaminess of her vox and pairing with my penchant for a ravey piano”.

Born out of writing and recording sessions over the past few years, the FEMES project marks the first-time former Ninth Wave vocalist, Elina, has stepped out in a solo form - Her debut EP ‘A Shadow of Dreams’ is a collection of songs crafted in her bedroom, recorded and co-produced by longtime friend and collaborator Alex Lanyon, in his London studio in 2021.

Elina Lin grew up in Joensuu, a small town in Eastern Finland, where she would pick-up and study various instruments from a young age at the local conservatory. Becoming increasingly more interested in music through her teenage years, that interest would eventually draw her towards the UK music scene and in 2014 Elina made the move to Glasgow. A year later, she joined rising local band The Ninth Wave as a guitarist, co-vocalist and eventually co-writer until 2018. In 2020 she joined Sundara Karma and The Courteeners on vocals and keys, playing sold-out shows across the UK and Europe. Now working under the FEMES moniker, her musical journey continues as she readies further solo releases for 2023.

Tags
music
Related news
 | 28 Nov 2022

Purified Records releases Purified Fragments XII

MUMBAI: As the final month of 2022 approaches, Purified Records shows no signs of slowing down as it reveals its latest selection of floor-filling cuts in Purified Fragments XII. Consisting of three carefully selected cuts, the compilation is out now on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks. The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Rising Berlin producer NOCUI unveils atmospheric new single ‘Pasión’ and announces forthcoming EP ‘Anomie’

MUMBAI: Rising Berlin producer NOCUI returns with the brand new single ‘Pasión’ out via ‘Shapeless Culture’ on the 25th of November.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2022

Myopia Awareness initiative reached to 1 Crore People across India

MUMBAI:  The National Myopia Awareness Week campaign (14-20 November) initiated by the ENTOD Eye Health Foundation in association with the Strabismus and Paediatric Ophthalmological Society of India (SPOSI) ended on a high note, reaching more than 1 crore people from across India including paren

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with atmospheric new single ‘The Best Way’

MUMBAI: Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, ‘The Best Way’ out the 18th November.On ‘The Best Way’, the Paris-...read more

2
Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a...read more

3
California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine introduces an adorable love song 'Haare Haare'

MUMBAI: California-based Music Director Janapriyan Levine teams up with veteran MTV director Mark Kohr and a Mumbai-based singer to bring you an...read more

4
Delhi’s very own celebration of poetry - Delhi Poetry Festival, Season 6 is here!

MUMBAI: Delhi Poetry Festival is committed to preserving, reviving, and celebrating the cultural and poetic heritage of the historical city of Delhi...read more

5
Purified Records releases Purified Fragments XII

MUMBAI: As the final month of 2022 approaches, Purified Records shows no signs of slowing down as it reveals its latest selection of floor-filling...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games