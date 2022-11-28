London DJ and producer ELLES has delivered a stellar remix of ‘Modern Life’ by artist/producer, FEMES out the 25th of November.

MUMBAI: ‘ELLES Cry at Night remix’ follows the release of ELLES’ critically acclaimed debut album, ‘A Celebration of The Euphoria of Life’, which came out earlier this summer via Lisbon imprint, Naive.
‘Modern Life (ELLES Cry at night remix)’ is a dark house remix of the third single “Modern life” from FEMES’ debut EP ‘A Shadow of Dreams’. Euphoric pianos offset darker undertones over a garagey beat, coupled with FEMES emotive vocals, this beguiling remix delivers an emotive light and shade throughout for soul-searching dance-floor moments.
On remixing ‘Modern Life’, ELLES said:
“FEMES and I have a shared love for an emotional banger so the remix fully leans into this: highlighting the dreaminess of her vox and pairing with my penchant for a ravey piano”.
Born out of writing and recording sessions over the past few years, the FEMES project marks the first-time former Ninth Wave vocalist, Elina, has stepped out in a solo form - Her debut EP ‘A Shadow of Dreams’ is a collection of songs crafted in her bedroom, recorded and co-produced by longtime friend and collaborator Alex Lanyon, in his London studio in 2021.
Elina Lin grew up in Joensuu, a small town in Eastern Finland, where she would pick-up and study various instruments from a young age at the local conservatory. Becoming increasingly more interested in music through her teenage years, that interest would eventually draw her towards the UK music scene and in 2014 Elina made the move to Glasgow. A year later, she joined rising local band The Ninth Wave as a guitarist, co-vocalist and eventually co-writer until 2018. In 2020 she joined Sundara Karma and The Courteeners on vocals and keys, playing sold-out shows across the UK and Europe. Now working under the FEMES moniker, her musical journey continues as she readies further solo releases for 2023.
