88rising announces Jessi alongside SB19, Denise Julia and more to the Lineup of Upcoming Head In The Clouds Festival in Manila

MUMBAI: 88rising today unveils the surprise announce of international artist Jessi to the lineup of Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in Manila. Last week, August 08, Denise Julia, Manila Killa and SB19 were revealed as additional artists on Head In The Clouds Manila social profiles with a final artist name “????” yet to be revealed, until now.
Download Artist Artwork Assets here
In October it was announced that the inaugural Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in Manila will feature a stellar range of global as well as local talent including headliners Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, eaJ, and YOASOBI. This year’s festival will also showcase performances from BIBI, MANILA GREY, Ylona Garcia, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Zack Tabudlo and many more; plus special guest Grammy-winning hitmaker and electronic producer ZEDD.
All artists are scheduled to perform during the 2-day festival on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10, 2022 at SM Festival Grounds Parañaque City.
Head in the Clouds Manila is proudly presented by Globe Telecom. Major sponsor is GCash. Additional sponsors include GOMO, Johnnie Walker, AirAsia and Riot Games.
