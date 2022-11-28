“I knew that Mouni would do perfect justice to the song” - Zahrah S. Khan on Mouni Roy being a part of her upcoming track ‘Fakeeran’

MUMBAI: T-Series brings yet another track 'Fakeeran' all set to release on 30th November. With Zahrah S. Khan’s exceptional vocals, music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi, featuring Mouni Roy this upcoming track looks extremely promising. Interestingly, as Zahrah, Tanishk and director Arvindr Khaira were brainstorming about who should the song be picturised on, all of them instantly made a collective decision that Mouni Roy was the perfect fit for the song as Zahrah’s voice texture matches really well with Mouni.

Zahrah S. Khan says, “I think it was the best decision to have Mouni be a part of this amazing number. Even as I was recording the song I knew at the back of my mind that Mouni would do perfect justice to the song and portray the emotion it requires, really well. She has been a great addition to the team and she has without a doubt, done complete justice to the song ”

Mouni Roy who is also excited to be a part of this song says, “I've heard all of Zahrah’s songs and everytime, I would think that she has a very fresh and unique texture in her voice. I was really excited when I came to know that I was going to be a part of this song.”

Zahrah S. Khan has been taking over the industry with her unique tone and fresh vocals. This time with the combination of Zahrah's voice and Mouni's incredible finesse, we cannot help but wait in anticipation to see what ‘Fakeeran’ has in store for us.

T-Series presents 'Fakeeran’ by Zahrah S. Khan. Music video directed by Arvindr Khaira. Lyrics and Music by Tanishk Bagchi. Featuring Mouni Roy will be out on 30th November on T-Series’ YouTube channel!