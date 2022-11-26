RadioandMusic
News |  26 Nov 2022 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

"I have been working on some very interesting short films like 'Madhyantara' which is being showcased at IFFI Goa 2022", says Music Composer Sidhant Mathur

MUMBAI: Music Composer Sidhant Mathur who has composed music and background score for both the seasons of Jamtara and has been a part of countless independent music albums and productions (Shilpa Rao, Parikrama, Indian Ocean, Mrigya, Faridkot to name a few) is excited as one of his projects - ‘Madhyantara,’ a Kannada short film is being showcased at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The movie is one of the 20 films selected under the non-feature and short films category that will be part of the Indian Panorama at the festival.

Speaking about his work and what lies ahead, Sidhant shared, "I am always looking for interesting projects to work on be it mainstream Bollywood or a web series. I enjoy both formats. I have been working on some very interesting short films as well, one among them, 'Madhyantara' is being showcased in the ongoing IFFI Goa 2022 in the Indian Panorama Section."

With someone who has had an early exposure to music as his father played the guitar, Sidhant believes that it's the joy of expression through vibration that fascinates him the most. He said, "There are infinite ways of communicating a feeling through music, be it a song or a score and the various cultural influences from all over the world make it an ocean of bliss. Music comes from the heart, so for me, it always starts with a feeling. Exploring the layers of emotions and ideas therein and expressing them through notes within the context leads to the pieces."

Sidhant whos' recent work in Jamtara Season 2 has been receiving amazing response is also working on the music of a contemporary War Series alongside some independent music.

