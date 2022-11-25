THE HYBRIS release single and music video “Keep The Wolves Away”

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020, THE HYBRIS spent the next years writing and producing their debut album ‘Music, Vol. 1’, which was released in June 2022. It is a truly international project, the trio lives in Germany, France and the US and writes and produces their music remotely.

“Keep The Wolves Away” is the next output of the group, released on Nov 18th, 2022. The song is about the effects of war on its victims in general, one of the most serious political crises of recent decades in particular, and the dangers it poses to the entire planet. It is accompanied by a dark and grotesque comic-style video where a person we all know is having a happy dance party.

Watch the music video here:

“Our music moves between pop, punk, indie rock and alternative rock, I think it sounds some kind of retro. The songs are sometimes quite different, “Keep Out The Wolves is a bit more straight-forward than other songs of the band, but we still try to create a consistent, recognizable style. People quickly compare you with existing bands, critics have compared us to bands like Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feeder, The Killers, Billy Talent or Foo Fighters – which is an incredible compliment for us.” (Ringo).