THE HYBRIS release single and music video “Keep The Wolves Away”

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020, THE HYBRIS spent the next years writing and producing their debut album ‘Music, Vol. 1’, which was released in June 2022. It is a truly international project, the trio lives in Germany, France and the US and writes and produces their music remotely.
“Keep The Wolves Away” is the next output of the group, released on Nov 18th, 2022. The song is about the effects of war on its victims in general, one of the most serious political crises of recent decades in particular, and the dangers it poses to the entire planet. It is accompanied by a dark and grotesque comic-style video where a person we all know is having a happy dance party.
Watch the music video here:
“Our music moves between pop, punk, indie rock and alternative rock, I think it sounds some kind of retro. The songs are sometimes quite different, “Keep Out The Wolves is a bit more straight-forward than other songs of the band, but we still try to create a consistent, recognizable style. People quickly compare you with existing bands, critics have compared us to bands like Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feeder, The Killers, Billy Talent or Foo Fighters – which is an incredible compliment for us.” (Ringo).
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Fotty Seven, who has solidified his place as one of the most influential emcees and lyricists of modern Indian hip-hop, is back with yet...read more
MUMBAI: The second season of NEXA Music, spearheaded by global icon A.R. Rahman has been in motion as Maruti Suzuki India Limited follows the...read more
MUMBAI: As a logical sequel to his adrenaline and energy- injected debut music video « Psykoz » released in October, Lomor finally unveils his debut...read more
MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe when the music video for Chhori by Global Desi Records, starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh dropped....read more
MUMBAI: Autumn is often symbolic of deep transition, of parts of nature – and our natures – dying to make way for the new. Toronto-based rockers A...read more