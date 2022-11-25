Songwriter Siddhant Bhosle releases a new music video, "Nadaniya," featuring Bollywood Actress Sana Saee

MUMBAI: After releasing a few of his heartfelt songs, Pop Artist Singer-Songwriter *Siddhant Bhosle* has now dropped a modern-age pop funk record titled *"Nadaniya."* This upbeat, groovy record number is sung and composed by Siddhant Bhosle and features Bollywood actress Sana Saeed ( who is known for her work as a child artist in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and continued to do so in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Badal). The song is out now across all platforms.

"Nadaniya", a groovy track that encapsulates the very feel of youthful love and pulsing energy is influenced by genres like dance pop and disco. The Production is built around a groovy bass line, which leads up to the chorus highlighted by a live saxophone section and funky guitars, with the vocal hook singing "Nadaniya."

Shot in 6 different locations in LA, the music video captures Siddhant and Sana in their natural element, powerfully bringing the emotions of the song to life. A perfect blend of modern age love.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4AQYycFEyP7XknIX9ODpBq?si=w2ihkEhfQjqT7Vn...

Siddhant Bhosle comments, “Nadaniya, was one of the very first original song ideas I recorded as a voice note on my phone. So far I have released some chill, soulful, and heartbreak songs, but I really wanted to showcase the other side of my personality through Nadaniya, and I can’t wait to share this with everyone.

I’ve always loved that global pop sound, and it’s always refreshing to hear artists from around the world who can blend live instruments and musicality into their pop songs. from artists like John Mayer to Bruno Mars, which is why it was really special to record a live saxophone & horn section for the main hook.

I’ve always been very hands-on with my music creation process. Apart from singing and composing this song, I have done the music production along with other talented musicians from Mumbai, LA and San Francisco, and I have recorded all the guitar parts and solos. It’s been a fun ride with Nadaniya, seeing it evolve through all the different versions and finally landing on this one, which just felt right.

The music video shoot was one of the most fun times I’ve had being out and about in Los Angeles. This song needed to showcase that energy of living in the moment, truly being free with your lover, and just enjoying it, and luckily we could capture that here in LA with Sana Saeed (co-actor), Apoorv Arora (producer), Siddharth Dixit (director), and Shubham Gosalia (DOP).”, he concludes.

*Nadaniya* marks Siddhant’s fifth independent single. His first indie single 'Din Aur Raatein' was released by Veteran *Amitabh Bachchan* on his Twitter handle. Preceded by other pop singles like 'Fida', 'Khoya' featuring talented singer Sukriti Kakar and his latest 'Tu Hi Bata' in collaboration with electric singer Nikhita Gandhi.

With over 5 million career streams on his independent releases in less than 2 years since his debut, he continues to emerge as one of the most promising singer-songwriters in the country. With multiple features in Rolling Stones India and official playlists on Spotify, Apple, and radio charts, Siddhant's music continues to connect with an ever-growing audience worldwide.