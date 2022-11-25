RadioandMusic
News |  25 Nov 2022 18:38 |  By RnMTeam

Paytm Insider is the exclusive ticketing partner for BMW Group India's JOYTOWN

MUMBAI: Are you ready to be a part of the one-of-a-kind festival that's going to be an edge-of-your-seat joyride? Then, prep yourself as India’s leading live entertainment platform, Paytm Insider exclusively brings to access to the most talked about thrilling events of the year, ‘Joytown’ on the 10th and 11th of December 2022 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi. Get insider access to the exciting and thrilling world of BMW products, experience the MINI go-kart feeling and witness crazy stunts by BMW Motorrad riders. For all the adrenaline junkies out there, this festival is certainly not one to be missed!

Explore the complete range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles in an immersive environment. Indulge in special showcase of BMW M, BMW i range of cars and custom made BMW Motorrad bikes.

On successful purchase of Joytown entry tickets, you shall receive an email with a special link to block your exclusive driving experiences. Choose from xDrive Offroad Adventure, The Gymkhana Experience and BMW M Adrenaline Laps and buckle up for a thrill like no other. Let the experts take you to visualize the world around you from a different point of view and watch how your adrenaline shoots up, as this will be a spectacular and unforgettable ride. Also, don’t miss the riveting action-packed Drift Showcase and Motorrad stunt showcase. The kind of stunts that will be performed will make your jaws drop!

Astellar line-up featuring prominent artists and music bands will enthrall music lovers. Catch Sanam, Lisa Mishra, Kayan (DJ Set), Sound Avatar live on 10th December and Amit Trivedi, Arjun Kanungo, KR$NA, Madboy & Mink, on 11th December, and groove to their beats and tunes. That’s not all, you can also get the chance to go food truck hopping and indulge in soul-stirring delicacies and wash it all down with a beer at the exclusive beer garden.

So, what are you waiting for? Book your Early Bird tickets at Paytm Insider today and brace yourself to experience pure entertainment at its peak where automotive thrills, food, music, and fun converge.
 
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

When: December 10 & 11

Time: 12 PM Onwards

Tickets on Paytm Insider

