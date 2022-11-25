Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh shoot the Chhori music video for 18 hours straight

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe when the music video for Chhori by Global Desi Records, starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh dropped. The duo received a thunderous response for their captivating on-screen chemistry. Although we appreciate the amazing output of the music video the dire efforts behind it should also not go unnoticed.
The entire team was shooting for 18 hours. And despite having 102 degrees of fever, Nikki Tamboli shot the music video for 18 hours straight. Her dedication as an artist towards her work is commendable. Her co-star Tanmay Ssingh too, was fascinated by her commitment and said, “Even though Nikki was unwell she didn’t let her energy drop throughout the shoot, and we shot for about 18 hours.”
Even the director was thoroughly impressed by her drive, he said, ”Nikki’s endurance is really praiseworthy. She didn’t make a fuss about it and all of us went through the 18 hours of shooting as a team."
The producers from Global Desi Records also said. " The efforts taken by the team are very commendable. All of us are awestruck at the amount of hard work out into making this video. No wonder the video has received such a great response."
Nikki also adds, “ I was a little nervous about how I would look in the music video since I was not well. During the shoot, everyone was really supportive, and, cheered me on throughout and took good care of me.”
Global Desi Records presents ‘Chhori’ produced by Shikha kalra , Alim Morani & Prateek Chaurasia. With vocals by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor & Danish Sabri, the music video directed by Aslam Khan and Ravie Akhaday featuring Tanmay Ssingh and Nikki Tamboli is out now on Global Desi Records’ YouTube channel.
