RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Nov 2022 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh shoot the Chhori music video for 18 hours straight

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe  when the music video for Chhori by Global Desi Records,  starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh dropped. The duo received a thunderous response for their captivating on-screen chemistry. Although we appreciate the amazing output of the music video the dire efforts behind it should also not go unnoticed.

The entire team was shooting for 18 hours. And despite having 102 degrees of fever, Nikki Tamboli shot the music video for 18 hours straight. Her dedication as an artist towards her work is commendable. Her co-star Tanmay Ssingh too, was fascinated by her commitment and said, “Even though Nikki was unwell she didn’t let her energy drop throughout the shoot, and we shot for about 18 hours.”

Even the director was thoroughly impressed by her drive, he said, ”Nikki’s endurance is really praiseworthy. She didn’t make a fuss about it and all of us went through the 18 hours of shooting as a team."

The producers from Global Desi Records also said. " The efforts taken by the team are very commendable. All of us are awestruck at the amount of hard work out into making this video. No wonder the video has received such a great response."

Nikki also adds, “ I was a little nervous about how I would look in the music video since I was not well. During the shoot, everyone was really supportive, and, cheered me on throughout and took good care of me.”

Global Desi Records presents ‘Chhori’ produced by Shikha kalra , Alim Morani & Prateek Chaurasia. With vocals by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor & Danish Sabri, the music video directed by Aslam Khan and Ravie Akhaday  featuring Tanmay Ssingh and Nikki Tamboli is out now on Global Desi Records’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Nikki Tamboli music
Related news
 | 25 Nov 2022

Paytm Insider is the exclusive ticketing partner for BMW Group India's JOYTOWN

MUMBAI: Are you ready to be a part of the one-of-a-kind festival that's going to be an edge-of-your-seat joyride?

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

Larissa Bonesi and Yo Yo Honey Singh hit the music charts with their latest release, 'Jaam- The casino Song'. crosses 5 million views in just few hrs, check out the song now

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back and stronger than ever. Whenever he releases a new song, the crowd absolutely goes wild to his groovy beats and hipster tunes.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

Shikhandi is looking forward to meeting you

MUMBAI: Award-winning play - Shikhandi is back at NCPA. It grabbed the runner-up prize at the Sultan Padamsee Playwriting Awards 2016 along with Best Play at the Laadli Media Awards 2017, and Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor (Female) at META 2018.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

THE HYBRIS release single and music video “Keep The Wolves Away”

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020, THE HYBRIS spent the next years writing and producing their debut album ‘Music, Vol. 1’, which was released in June 2022. It is a truly international project, the trio lives in Germany, France and the US and writes and produces their music remotely.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

Lee Brice Honors Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Lionel Richie with His Amazon Original Cover of "Hello" Available Now on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Country music star, Lee Brice, is honoring recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Lionel Richie, with his Amazon Original cover of Richie's iconic hit, "Hello," which is available now on Amazon Music.LISTEN: "Hello"

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
NEXA Music season 2 launches their third song - ‘Fever of Love’

MUMBAI: The second season of NEXA Music, spearheaded by global icon A.R. Rahman has been in motion as Maruti Suzuki India Limited follows the...read more

2
French Metal Act Lomor releases the subliminal and energetic music video "The Great Defender"

MUMBAI: As a logical sequel to his adrenaline and energy- injected debut music video « Psykoz » released in October, Lomor finally unveils his debut...read more

3
Howard Stern-Endorsed Toronto Folk Rockers A Short Walk To Pluto Pay Ode to the Healing, Transformative Power of Love on “Give Me Grace”

MUMBAI: Autumn is often symbolic of deep transition, of parts of nature – and our natures – dying to make way for the new. Toronto-based rockers A...read more

4
EMELINE explores the pain of friendship breakups on new single ‘Venting To Strangers’

MUMBAI: Today, EMELINE shares her latest single — a gloriously raw and reflective piano ballad titled, “Venting To Strangers.” Also today, the Rhode...read more

5
Songwriter Siddhant Bhosle releases a new music video, "Nadaniya," featuring Bollywood Actress Sana Saee

MUMBAI: After releasing a few of his heartfelt songs, Pop Artist Singer-Songwriter *Siddhant Bhosle* has now dropped a modern-age pop funk record...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games