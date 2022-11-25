RadioandMusic
News |  25 Nov 2022 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Lee Brice Honors Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Lionel Richie with His Amazon Original Cover of "Hello" Available Now on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Country music star, Lee Brice, is honoring recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Lionel Richie, with his Amazon Original cover of Richie's iconic hit, "Hello," which is available now on Amazon Music.

LISTEN: "Hello"

“First off, this is some of the most fun I’ve ever had in the studio,” remarked Lee Brice. “Although it was daunting to think about following in the footsteps of an icon like Lionel Richie, it was such an honor to be asked. I am incredibly humbled and excited at the same time. This song is such a timeless classic, and breaking it down to go re-record it, I realized even more why it is so special. Honestly, I’m still nervous. I just hope he likes it!”

Airing this Saturday, November 19th at 8pm ET on HBO and HBO Max, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will feature guests including Sheryl Crow, Robert Downey, Jr., Dr Dre, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo, Sara Bareilles, Bruce Springsteen and more, all highlighting the importance and influence of the 2022 Inductees.

