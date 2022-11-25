Larissa Bonesi and Yo Yo Honey Singh hit the music charts with their latest release, 'Jaam- The casino Song'. crosses 5 million views in just few hrs, check out the song now

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back and stronger than ever. Whenever he releases a new song, the crowd absolutely goes wild to his groovy beats and hipster tunes. And now we have our amazing beauty, Larissa Bonesi, who is setting the bar high with her hotness in the song "Jaam-the Casino Song," along with Yo-Yo Honey Singh, As always Honey Singh this song is also going to become the next party anthem of the year.

Larissa has yet again stolen the entire limelight in the music video. The song shows how the life of a driver for a wealthy man who came to the casino changes. In the blink of an eye, they end up swapping destinies, and the driver, aka Honey Singh, ends up with a beautiful girl, and the wealthy man becomes his driver. The song has the perfect Yo Yo mark on it and we can undoubtedly say that Yo-Yo is back with a bang.

The beauty Larissa has just made the audience go insane with her scintillating beauty and charm. In the video, Larissa is seen wearing a sexy strapless tube crop top with a boat neck and black trousers pants. Minimal makeup and tresses left open in curls make her look the best of all. Larrisa also transforms into a lovely sparkly pink deep neck low shoulder dress with ruffled detailing. This undeniably new pair chemistry is simply raising the bar. Yo Yo Honey Singh's vision for the song's music video is commendable as always.

"I am very happy that the song is receiving so much of love from all over. We have really rtied out best to give the audience what they always wish to see from Yo Yo, Jaam is a complete banger. I am really happy over the insane response over the song, Just humble and grateful", exclaims Larissa Bonesi

The song ‘JAAM’ is Presented by Gaurav Grover, and the song is directed by Mihir Gulati and produced by Gaurav Grover, and Co-produced by Udit Vats.