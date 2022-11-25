RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Nov 2022 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Larissa Bonesi and Yo Yo Honey Singh hit the music charts with their latest release, 'Jaam- The casino Song'. crosses 5 million views in just few hrs, check out the song now

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back and stronger than ever. Whenever he releases a new song, the crowd absolutely goes wild to his groovy beats and hipster tunes. And now we have our amazing beauty, Larissa Bonesi, who is setting the bar high with her hotness in the song "Jaam-the Casino Song," along with Yo-Yo Honey Singh, As always Honey Singh this song is also going to become the next party anthem of the year.

Larissa has yet again stolen the entire limelight in the music video. The song shows how the life of a driver for a wealthy man who came to the casino changes. In the blink of an eye, they end up swapping destinies, and the driver, aka Honey Singh, ends up with a beautiful girl, and the wealthy man becomes his driver. The song has the perfect Yo Yo mark on it and we can undoubtedly say that Yo-Yo is back with a bang.

The beauty Larissa has just made the audience go insane with her scintillating beauty and charm. In the video, Larissa is seen wearing a sexy strapless tube crop top with a boat neck and black trousers pants. Minimal makeup and tresses left open in curls make her look the best of all. Larrisa also transforms into a lovely sparkly pink deep neck low shoulder dress with ruffled detailing. This undeniably new pair chemistry is simply raising the bar. Yo Yo Honey Singh's vision for the song's music video is commendable as always.

"I am very happy that the song is receiving so much of love from all over. We have really rtied out best to give the audience what they always wish to see from Yo Yo, Jaam is a complete banger. I am really happy over the insane response over the song, Just humble and grateful", exclaims Larissa Bonesi

The song ‘JAAM’ is Presented by Gaurav Grover, and the song is directed by Mihir Gulati and produced by Gaurav Grover, and Co-produced by Udit Vats.

Tags
JAAM Gaurav Grover music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Nov 2022

Paytm Insider is the exclusive ticketing partner for BMW Group India's JOYTOWN

MUMBAI: Are you ready to be a part of the one-of-a-kind festival that's going to be an edge-of-your-seat joyride?

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

Shikhandi is looking forward to meeting you

MUMBAI: Award-winning play - Shikhandi is back at NCPA. It grabbed the runner-up prize at the Sultan Padamsee Playwriting Awards 2016 along with Best Play at the Laadli Media Awards 2017, and Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor (Female) at META 2018.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

THE HYBRIS release single and music video “Keep The Wolves Away”

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020, THE HYBRIS spent the next years writing and producing their debut album ‘Music, Vol. 1’, which was released in June 2022. It is a truly international project, the trio lives in Germany, France and the US and writes and produces their music remotely.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

Lee Brice Honors Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Lionel Richie with His Amazon Original Cover of "Hello" Available Now on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Country music star, Lee Brice, is honoring recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Lionel Richie, with his Amazon Original cover of Richie's iconic hit, "Hello," which is available now on Amazon Music.LISTEN: "Hello"

read more
 | 25 Nov 2022

Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh shoot the Chhori music video for 18 hours straight

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe  when the music video for Chhori by Global Desi Records,  starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh dropped. The duo received a thunderous response for their captivating on-screen chemistry.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
EMELINE explores the pain of friendship breakups on new single ‘Venting To Strangers’

MUMBAI: Today, EMELINE shares her latest single — a gloriously raw and reflective piano ballad titled, “Venting To Strangers.” Also today, the Rhode...read more

2
Atmosphere, Metal And Classical Intersect In Orchestral Metal Ensemble OPUS ARISE's (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth) Cyberpunk “Change”

MUMBAI: Vancouver, Canada’s Opus Arise is an orchestral metal ensemble that brings together classical strings and metal rhythms to create luscious...read more

3
THE HYBRIS release single and music video “Keep The Wolves Away”

MUMBAI: Formed in 2020, THE HYBRIS spent the next years writing and producing their debut album ‘Music, Vol. 1’, which was released in June 2022. It...read more

4
Fotty Seven releases ‘You Know the Drill’ with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Fotty Seven, who has solidified his place as one of the most influential emcees and lyricists of modern Indian hip-hop, is back with yet...read more

5
French Metal Act Lomor releases the subliminal and energetic music video "The Great Defender"

MUMBAI: As a logical sequel to his adrenaline and energy- injected debut music video « Psykoz » released in October, Lomor finally unveils his debut...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games