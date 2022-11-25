RadioandMusic
News |  25 Nov 2022 12:09

EMELINE explores the pain of friendship breakups on new single ‘Venting To Strangers’

MUMBAI: Today, EMELINE shares her latest single — a gloriously raw and reflective piano ballad titled, “Venting To Strangers.” Also today, the Rhode Island-born singer/songwriter premieres a stripped-back, acoustic performance of the song filmed in one take. Download/stream “Venting To Strangers” HERE and watch the acoustic video HERE.

Both deeply intimate and intensely relatable, “Venting To Strangers” captures the pain of friendship breakups with an unforgettable specificity. After setting the scene with bracing self-awareness (“We were tied by trauma from the day we met”), EMELINE narrates her experience in parting ways with a former confidant, then details the loss of self-composure that comes with true heartache (“I fill the void with the boy in the backseat/Overshare through the glass in the taxi”). “Venting To Strangers” showcases the mesmerizing vocal work that EMELINE has previously displayed on singles like “cinderella’s dead” — an early-2022 release that cracked the Top 20 of the Spotify Daily Viral chart and Top 25 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart, in addition to amassing over 100 million combined global streams and over 500 million TikTok views.

In a brilliant twist on the strong-minded self-possession, she’s shown on songs like “this is how i learn to say no” (a massively inspiring anthem for setting boundaries and reclaiming your power), “Venting to Strangers” embodies an aching and soul-stirring sensitivity — an element on full display in EMELINE’s acoustic performance of the track. Accompanied only by piano, EMELINE delivers each line with the effortlessly commanding presence she brought to the stage in her sold out run of U.S. shows last month, including stops at NYC’s Mercury Lounge, Chicago’s Schubas Tavern, and the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles.

Co-written by EMELINE, “Venting To Strangers” arrives on the heels of “Strut,” a daring and dance-ready track she premiered alongside an equally explosive video. “Strut” earned raves from outlets like Ones To Watch, who hailed it as an “irresistible sex positive anthem” and proclaimed that “[o]utside of EMELINE’s undeniable talent as an artist and multi-instrumentalist, the most important thing she’s gifted the industry is her devotion to her self-liberation and her bravery in being honest about it.”

