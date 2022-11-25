RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Nov 2022 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar brings to you Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani’s new upbeat single ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ that is a must have in your playlist!

MUMBAI: After creating much intrigue amongst the fans with their adventurous trip to Leh Ladakh, Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani's new single 'Tu Saamne Aaye' produced by Bhushan Kumar is out now! The duo recently took the internet by storm with their chartbuster song 'Manike' and are back yet again with another fun and upbeat song that is sure a must add in your travel playlist. Music composition by Rocky Khanna and Jubin, and the lyrics by Rocky Khanna, ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ is surely a treat to our ears, while the visuals from the scenic beauty of the mountains, the caravan, and those completely different looks of Jubin and Yohani are a treat to the eyes. This magnificent music video is directed by Navjit Buttar.

This song is even more special as it happens to be Yohani's first Hindi single and she is definitely here to impress! Interestingly, Jubin and Yohani recently took a trip to Ladakh where they worked on this track together and we just can’t get over this on-screen as well as off-screen friendship! The majestic location along with the fun and positive energy that they share is very evident in the music video and makes us want to go on a road trip with our friends too. 

All excited for the new track, Jubin Nautiyal said, "I belong to mountains and going back to shoot for ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ was a magical experience. The beauty of this song is not only in its picturesque scenery, but also in the music, and I think Yohani and my voice blend together very well. I’m sure the listeners are going to enjoy this amusement of this song. ”

Yohani adds, "This is my first ever Hindi single, and I am just thrilled for the listeners to hear it, and I hope they will shower their love. My experience shooting the music video was fantastic as Jubin and I are good friends, and I was excited about it. So when we decided to make this song during our trip to the most beautiful place-Ladakh, I was all in for it. "

The director of the music video, Navjit Buttar, said. "It’s always a good experience working with Jubin and this is the first time I’m working with Yohani. Both of them are fun and energetic which was exactly what the song needed. The location was extremely majestic, which made it an even more enjoyable process."

Composer and Lyricist of the song Rocky Khanna said, “When Jubin and I were working on this track, we wanted to give it a very modern upbeat approach and I think that truly reflects in the song. The combination of Jubin and Yohani’s voices is the best thing about this song and I’m sure it will be well received by the listeners.”

T-Series presents 'Tu Saamne Aaye' by Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani, written by Rocky Khanna and composed by Jubin Nautiyal. Directed by Navjit Buttar, featuring Jubin and Yohani the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Bhushan Kumar Jubin Nautiyal Yohani Tu Saamne Aaye
Related news
 | 10 Oct 2022

Bhushan Kumar brings Yo Yo Honey Singh & Millind Gaba together for a groovy track ‘Paris Ka Trip’!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar has not only brought audiences some of the biggest chartbusters but is also known for surprising them with some dynamic musical pairings.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2022

Kartik Aaryan to star in Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar’s “Aashiqui 3”, the Musical franchise started by Shri Gulshan Kumar will be directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam

MUMBAI: The partnership formed in 1990 with `Aashiqui’, T-Series and Vishesh Films continue their 32 years of association by announcing ‘Aashiqui 3’.

read more
 | 05 Sep 2022

T-Series brings real-life couples together for romantic ‘Baarish Mein Tum’, the love ballad features Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar, sung by Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh!

MUMBAI: Producer Bhushan Kumar brings two of entertainment’s most loved celebrity couples, actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and music artists Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh together, for a playful romantic track ‘Baarish Mein Tum’.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2022

Bhushan Kumar and Guru Randhawa releases the audio of highly anticipated album 'Man Of The Moon'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa along with Bhushan Kumar releases the audio tracks of his debut album ‘Man Of The Moon’. Taking fans over the moon, the album entails 7 tracks including Signs, Fake Love, Tera Ki Khayal, Rona Rona, Fayaah Fayaah, Moon Rise and Black Raat.

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

Great Vocals & a Solid Performance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Dance Wave Mashup!

MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is out with a new Dance Wave Mashup that showcases her abilities both as a singer and a rockstar performer.

read more

RnM Biz

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh shoot the Chhori music video for 18 hours straight

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe  when the music video for Chhori by Global Desi Records,  starring Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh dropped....read more

2
"Shooting with Romaana was a breeze because he is not only hardworking, he is really kind as well", says actress Anjali Arora on working with Romaana on Desi Melodies new track Kya Hota

MUMBAI: Desi Melodies is one of the most well-known and well-received Indian music labels today. Whenever a new song comes out, Desi Melodies has...read more

3
Lee Brice Honors Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Lionel Richie with His Amazon Original Cover of "Hello" Available Now on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Country music star, Lee Brice, is honoring recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Lionel Richie, with his Amazon Original cover of...read more

4
Reminder - Only A Few Days Left For Band Submissions - BC's Mountain Shaking ARMSTRONG METALFEST 2023

MUMBAI: Canada's mountain-shaking extreme music festival Armstrong MetalFest's band submissions for their 2023 lineup will be ending on November...read more

5
Urvashi Rautela's first title track song Boss Party" from 300 Cr Waltair Veerrayya with Megastar Chiranjeevi, will not stop you from tapping your feet

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is the youngest superstar in the Bollywood industry and is making her way around the world with her hard work and dedication...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games