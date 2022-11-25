Bhushan Kumar brings to you Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani’s new upbeat single ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ that is a must have in your playlist!

MUMBAI: After creating much intrigue amongst the fans with their adventurous trip to Leh Ladakh, Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani's new single 'Tu Saamne Aaye' produced by Bhushan Kumar is out now! The duo recently took the internet by storm with their chartbuster song 'Manike' and are back yet again with another fun and upbeat song that is sure a must add in your travel playlist. Music composition by Rocky Khanna and Jubin, and the lyrics by Rocky Khanna, ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ is surely a treat to our ears, while the visuals from the scenic beauty of the mountains, the caravan, and those completely different looks of Jubin and Yohani are a treat to the eyes. This magnificent music video is directed by Navjit Buttar.

This song is even more special as it happens to be Yohani's first Hindi single and she is definitely here to impress! Interestingly, Jubin and Yohani recently took a trip to Ladakh where they worked on this track together and we just can’t get over this on-screen as well as off-screen friendship! The majestic location along with the fun and positive energy that they share is very evident in the music video and makes us want to go on a road trip with our friends too.

All excited for the new track, Jubin Nautiyal said, "I belong to mountains and going back to shoot for ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ was a magical experience. The beauty of this song is not only in its picturesque scenery, but also in the music, and I think Yohani and my voice blend together very well. I’m sure the listeners are going to enjoy this amusement of this song. ”

Yohani adds, "This is my first ever Hindi single, and I am just thrilled for the listeners to hear it, and I hope they will shower their love. My experience shooting the music video was fantastic as Jubin and I are good friends, and I was excited about it. So when we decided to make this song during our trip to the most beautiful place-Ladakh, I was all in for it. "

The director of the music video, Navjit Buttar, said. "It’s always a good experience working with Jubin and this is the first time I’m working with Yohani. Both of them are fun and energetic which was exactly what the song needed. The location was extremely majestic, which made it an even more enjoyable process."

Composer and Lyricist of the song Rocky Khanna said, “When Jubin and I were working on this track, we wanted to give it a very modern upbeat approach and I think that truly reflects in the song. The combination of Jubin and Yohani’s voices is the best thing about this song and I’m sure it will be well received by the listeners.”

T-Series presents 'Tu Saamne Aaye' by Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani, written by Rocky Khanna and composed by Jubin Nautiyal. Directed by Navjit Buttar, featuring Jubin and Yohani the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.