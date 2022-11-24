Vardhan Puri shot for two music videos across India & Mauritius in a span of 36 hours!

MUMBAI: Having made a stellar debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) that won huge critical acclaim and broke records on OTT platforms along with a Filmfare Best Actor Debut nomination, Vardhan Puri impressed the audience, industry and critics alike, also becoming one of the youngest and most sought after young actors of Bollywood.

While Vardhan has an interesting line up of film and other things he is currently busy shooting for, the young energetic actor seems all set to rule the music space as well, as he recently shot for two music videos back-to-back in two different countries, in a span of 36 hours.

Vardhan shot a music video titled Na Jaana Kahin Door, sung by Sonu Nigam in Mumbai followed by another music video titled Kahan Chale for Deepak Mukut in Mauritius. Talking about his experience of shooting for the two songs, Vardhan says, “It was an amazing experience to shoot for the two videos back-to-back. I already had my Mauritius shoot in place and the only date possible for Divyansh’s song was on the same day I was supposed to leave for Mauritius. So, I started the shoot at 7 in the morning at Film City and shot till 10 at night. From there, I headed straight to the airport (my bags were already in my car boot) and took off for Mauritius. As soon as I landed there, started shooting there for three days non stop without break. It was hectic and the crew didn’t get much rest but it was all worth it. I think we were all just running on pure adrenaline.”

Sharing details of the music videos, Vardhan informs that Na Jaana Kahin Door is the story of a middle class couple who have had a little playful tiff and the boy is trying to woo the girl. “I found it to be a very unique and novel kind of concept and I was really excited for it because it was going to be shot in an enclosed BEST bus. I loved the idea and it’s freshness,” he says excitedly. As for Kahan Chale, the video sees him alongside Suhani Dahiya and it’s in the ‘gangster love story’ kind of space. “It is unlike anything I have seen before in India. We shot for it in Mauritius in exoctic locations and my soul was ecstatic,” he concludes.

Vardhan will be next seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Nautanki’, alongside veteran actors including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pallavi Joshi, two films with Jio Studios - one directed by Kunal Kohli and another by Sarim Momin, a psychological thriller film with Endemol Shine and another film he is currently shooting for, helmed by a leading studio and being directed by a national award winning director.