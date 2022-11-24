RadioandMusic
News |  24 Nov 2022 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings - Says Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan who is currently in Greece for the shooting of her upcoming international project 'The Eye', has been uploading a lot of music related posts on her social media account. These include several old music clips which are composed by her. Recently, she posted a video of a song which she created in 2019 and the reel has gone viral ever since she posted it.

Shruti is one of the few actresses in the industry who is known for handling her own social media accounts rather then appointing an agency for the same. She likes to keep it real and loves to have a direct connect with fans by keeping them posted on the things happening around her. Currently, she has posted few of her original songs and also a performance video and her fans are going gaga over it and are eagerly awaiting her next musical release.

Shruti Haasan shared her original track over the weekend stating 'Old Song New Ocean, wrote this song in 2019. Also the year I realised you cannot be someone's solution or shadow.' In other video, where she is seen performing along with her all girl band, she states "BURY ME - Can't explain the magic of three women playing on stage together, so thankful to have worked with these brilliant women, telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings. Talking to the grey skies from something deep inside me.

Shruti Haasan music
