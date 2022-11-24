Telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings - Says Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan who is currently in Greece for the shooting of her upcoming international project 'The Eye', has been uploading a lot of music related posts on her social media account. These include several old music clips which are composed by her. Recently, she posted a video of a song which she created in 2019 and the reel has gone viral ever since she posted it.
Shruti is one of the few actresses in the industry who is known for handling her own social media accounts rather then appointing an agency for the same. She likes to keep it real and loves to have a direct connect with fans by keeping them posted on the things happening around her. Currently, she has posted few of her original songs and also a performance video and her fans are going gaga over it and are eagerly awaiting her next musical release.
Shruti Haasan shared her original track over the weekend stating 'Old Song New Ocean, wrote this song in 2019. Also the year I realised you cannot be someone's solution or shadow.' In other video, where she is seen performing along with her all girl band, she states "BURY ME - Can't explain the magic of three women playing on stage together, so thankful to have worked with these brilliant women, telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings. Talking to the grey skies from something deep inside me.
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, is delighted to announce a read more
MUMBAI: The Indian edition of the world’s greatest music and popular culture voice, Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms Limited...read more
MUMBAI: Are you among those who enjoy doing Party All Night? Then all you need are two things - first, have some amazing songs by Yo Yo Honey Singh...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh from her last single – the racy Paris London Amsterdam, Aanchal Tyagi has dropped her new song “Saajanwa”, with IndieA Records....read more
MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar has proven her versatility as a singer time and time again, with her song Ye Kasoor from Jism and Madari from Cokestudio. This...read more
MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan who is currently in Greece for the shooting of her upcoming international project 'The Eye', has been uploading...read more