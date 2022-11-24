RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Nov 2022 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

A contemporary love story set to some foot-tapping music – "Saajanwa" by Aanchal Tyagi

MUMBAI: Fresh from her last single – the racy Paris London Amsterdam, Aanchal Tyagi has dropped her new song “Saajanwa”, with IndieA Records. Composed by Abhijeet Srivastava & written by Shayra Apoorva, and sung with verve by Aanchal, Saajanwa gives us a quirky and funny outlook on modern day love. 

The song begins with a snarky depiction of the bride and groom, and it reflects the lover's different moods - sometimes brimming with romanticism and sweet nothings, other times sulking on a whim, hoping to be appeased. The video is set against the backdrop of a young couple's wedding and portrays a completely stressed-out bridegroom who has to cope with the bride's shenanigans. Saajanwa has an indie mood with a catchy beat, melodic vocals, and an immensely engaging video.

 Click here to watch the song-

Speaking about the song, Aanchal Tyagi states, "I appreciate the space of indie music as created for itself and that independent music reveals an artist's actual sentiments and emotions because he/she is allowed to reign free in their creativity, and not bound by any dictates. Saajanwa is a fun song, it has a special verve and is quirky and I want to term this as indie-pop. Abhijeet Srivastava, an upcoming Bollywood composer has composed this song and the lyrics by Shayra just sets the mood for the song. Pop production led by Aman Moroney gives the track a super kick. At the end of the day, the audience just wants good music and that's what my team aims at. I'm super grateful to Ashish Sir & Ujjla Ma'am for making this happen and I hope the listeners love Saajanwa as much as the fun I had singing it.”

 

Tags
IndieA Records music Songs Aanchal Tyagi Saajanwa
Related news
 | 24 Nov 2022

Tutara Peak partners with Milan Ring for his latest glistening vocal single "If"

MUMBAI: UK-based producer/songwriter Tutara Peak is fresh off the back of his recent single with Aether, “Yukijo”.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

Vardhan Puri shot for two music videos across India & Mauritius in a span of 36 hours!

MUMBAI: Having made a stellar debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) that won huge critical acclaim and broke records on OTT platforms along with a Filmfare Best Actor Debut nomination, Vardhan Puri impressed the audience, industry and critics alike, also becoming one of the youngest and most sough

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth partners with Johnnie Walker and Budweiser to usher in on-ground innovations

MUMBAI: India’s only ecologically designed music festival, Echoes of Earth, is expanding its footprints and reach with a series of on-ground innovations with its event partners Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer and Budweiser.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

NCPA December: A monthly curtain raiser 

MUMBAI: It's an exciting time as the spotlight is back and shining in its full glory with artists on stage. The NCPA is abuzz with a fantastic line up of presentations. The NCPA theatre division creates, presents, and hosts world-class theatre that entertains, challenges and inspires.

read more
 | 23 Nov 2022

Sonu Kakkar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with her song "Aap ki Nazron Ne Samjha"

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar has proven her versatility as a singer time and time again, with her song Ye Kasoor from Jism and Madari from Cokestudio. This time her new release "Aap ki Nazron Ne Samjha".

read more

RnM Biz

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

Believe India launches The BEAMS project in collaboration with Manzil Mystics

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, is delighted to announce a read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tutara Peak partners with Milan Ring for his latest glistening vocal single "If"

MUMBAI: UK-based producer/songwriter Tutara Peak is fresh off the back of his recent single with Aether, “Yukijo”. Maintaining momentum through the...read more

2
Vardhan Puri shot for two music videos across India & Mauritius in a span of 36 hours!

MUMBAI: Having made a stellar debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) that won huge critical acclaim and broke records on OTT platforms along with a...read more

3
NCPA December: A monthly curtain raiser 

MUMBAI: It's an exciting time as the spotlight is back and shining in its full glory with artists on stage. The NCPA is abuzz with a fantastic line...read more

4
A contemporary love story set to some foot-tapping music – "Saajanwa" by Aanchal Tyagi

MUMBAI: Fresh from her last single – the racy Paris London Amsterdam, Aanchal Tyagi has dropped her new song “Saajanwa”, with IndieA Records....read more

5
India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth partners with Johnnie Walker and Budweiser to usher in on-ground innovations

MUMBAI: India’s only ecologically designed music festival, Echoes of Earth, is expanding its footprints and reach with a series of on-ground...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games