RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Nov 2022 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

 Rolling Stone Brand Presents short video app PLATFOM™ In India, with creativeland Asia powered by Jio Platforms Limited

MUMBAI: The Indian edition of the world’s greatest music and popular culture voice, Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms Limited, have come together to launch the go-to short-video app for entertainers, Platfom. It is poised to be the ultimate destination for star entertainers, with an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetization. It is the social home for singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators influencing the culture.

Platfom™ is powered by the tech infrastructure of Jio Platforms Limited, the force behind the meteoric rise of India’s leading telecom operator ‘Jio’ and the force behind platforms across Jio Media, Entertainment and Digital Apps.

An abode for entertainers, Platfom, will be celebrated through a red carpet launch event on November 24, 2022, led by the creme de la creme of the industry. The event will be graced with the presence of esteemed board members from Rolling Stone, Warner Music India, and Jio Platforms Limited.

The first 100 founding members on the app are by invite-only and are distinguished with the golden tick verification on their profiles. These members are eligible to invite new artist members to sign up through referral programs and will be the first to preview new features added to the ecosystem. And soon, the app will also be open to creators from across verticals.

Platfom does not prioritise paid algorithms that define growth but instead allows creators to rise through the ranks and reputation – organically, resulting in the monetization of their talent and a continued stream of revenue for the creators. This will be done through the silver, blue and red tick verifications which are based on fanbase growth and content engagement – not paid promotions.

The ‘Book Now’ button on all creator profiles allows users, fans and brands to interact with artists and quickly get booked for gigs of all types, partnerships, white-label content production, and more. Additionally, creators will be featured in the Rolling Stone India digital editorials, get premium verification, and monetise their skills through in-app bookings.

The Rolling Stone India ‘Cover of the week’ will soon be a reality for all artists. Platfom aims to empower the creators’ realm and is the only app that helps bridge the gap between them and infinite opportunities. The app has started onboarding talent on the beta version and will go fully live in January 2023.

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Chairman of Creativeland Asia Group and Founder of Platfom, said, Platfom is all set to disrupt short-form social media for entertainers and creators. We are excited to move the creator economy needle from “watch me” to “book me”. It has several intelligent monetisation features coming soon to help entertainers and creators monetise their skills and talent like never before.  We are combining the stature and authority of Rolling Stone India with the might of the Jio ecosystem and the creative innovation of Creativeland Asia to give the voice of emerging talent more power. And, catapult upcoming entertainers across music, cinema, comedy, dance and more to stardom through Platfom .”

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms said, “Our mission at Jio Platforms is to use the power of data, digital and cutting-edge technologies to craft reimagined solutions and experiences for our customers, thereby helping them deliver differentiated market offerings and business growth. As part of the RIL group we have successfully delivered India-scale platforms and solutions across multiple industry verticals including telecom, media, retail, manufacturing, financial services, education and healthcare. We are delighted to partner with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia to create Platfom, a world-class product that enhances the creator journey at every step with a whole host of pioneering offerings for Indian creators.”

Follow Platfom:

https://www.instagram.com/platfomapp/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087850817243

https://twitter.com/PlatfomApp

https://www.linkedin.com/in/platfomapp-%E2%84%A2-23695a257/

https://platfom.app/

 

Tags
Rolling Stone India music
Related news
 | 24 Nov 2022

Telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings - Says Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan who is currently in Greece for the shooting of her upcoming international project 'The Eye', has been uploading a lot of music related posts on her social media account. These include several old music clips which are composed by her.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

Tutara Peak partners with Milan Ring for his latest glistening vocal single "If"

MUMBAI: UK-based producer/songwriter Tutara Peak is fresh off the back of his recent single with Aether, “Yukijo”.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

Vardhan Puri shot for two music videos across India & Mauritius in a span of 36 hours!

MUMBAI: Having made a stellar debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) that won huge critical acclaim and broke records on OTT platforms along with a Filmfare Best Actor Debut nomination, Vardhan Puri impressed the audience, industry and critics alike, also becoming one of the youngest and most sough

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth partners with Johnnie Walker and Budweiser to usher in on-ground innovations

MUMBAI: India’s only ecologically designed music festival, Echoes of Earth, is expanding its footprints and reach with a series of on-ground innovations with its event partners Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer and Budweiser.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2022

A contemporary love story set to some foot-tapping music – "Saajanwa" by Aanchal Tyagi

MUMBAI: Fresh from her last single – the racy Paris London Amsterdam, Aanchal Tyagi has dropped her new song “Saajanwa”, with IndieA Records.

read more

RnM Biz

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

Believe India launches The BEAMS project in collaboration with Manzil Mystics

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, is delighted to announce a read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Vineet Kumar join hands for Toddy to change the nightlife of India

MUMBAI: Are you among those who enjoy doing Party All Night? Then all you need are two things - first, have some amazing songs by Yo Yo Honey Singh...read more

2
A contemporary love story set to some foot-tapping music – "Saajanwa" by Aanchal Tyagi

MUMBAI: Fresh from her last single – the racy Paris London Amsterdam, Aanchal Tyagi has dropped her new song “Saajanwa”, with IndieA Records....read more

3
Sonu Kakkar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with her song "Aap ki Nazron Ne Samjha"

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar has proven her versatility as a singer time and time again, with her song Ye Kasoor from Jism and Madari from Cokestudio. This...read more

4
 Rolling Stone Brand Presents short video app PLATFOM™ In India, with creativeland Asia powered by Jio Platforms Limited

MUMBAI: The Indian edition of the world’s greatest music and popular culture voice, Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms Limited...read more

5
Telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings - Says Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Actress-Singer Shruti Haasan who is currently in Greece for the shooting of her upcoming international project 'The Eye', has been uploading...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games