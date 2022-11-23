RadioandMusic
News |  23 Nov 2022 19:59

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Vineet Kumar join hands for Toddy to change the nightlife of India

MUMBAI: Are you among those who enjoy doing Party All Night? Then all you need are two things - first, have some amazing songs by Yo Yo Honey Singh in your playlist, and second, have Honey Singh and Vineet Kumar’s latest app - Toddy, which will help you find the best place to party, offer you great deals on drinks along with live music.

Toddy is a game changer in the industry, as it has been made solely to shape and enhance your nightlife experiences. It has been developed to give you the best of both worlds, as on one hand, it will offer you the best price for drinks, and places to enjoy live music, and on the other hand, it will ensure that you always have a safe environment to enjoy your night long parties, after parties and even after after parties!

“We came up with the idea of Toddy around 10 years ago when after concerts Vineet and I used to do club hopping, but then unfortunately used to have drinks in our car only owing to the shortage of space. Back then we had no other option, but we knew that drinking in the car is not safe, and one should have a better experience when it comes to nightlife. That was the moment we came up with the idea of Toddy,” said Honey Singh.

“We were able to create a module for the same, which we tested in 2017 in Gurgaon. The test run gave us astounding results. We had more than 38000 users. Then we sent the module back to get a revised version, and by the time we could introduce it again, Covid made us put a halt on everything,” added Vineet Kumar who spent years developing Toddy and bringing it to the market.

Nevertheless, Covid couldn’t kill their passion for the project and the central vision - a better nightlife experience. Therefore, after 10 years on December 6, 2022, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Vineet Kumar are doing Toddy's grand launch. They both are excited about reshaping the nightlife of India and are looking forward to a better, safer, and more fun-packed nightlife scene in the nation.

