TakeOne: Here’s a sneak peek into the freshest voices making their debut at the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender this year

The BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, brought to music-loving audiences by NODWIN Gaming, and presented by BACARDÍ Experiences, is back with its 13th edition this November, featuring a vibrant lineup of 40+ independent artists from all across the globe. And if you’re anything like us, we know that you are super stoked about the best part of the festival – making new and exciting discoveries as you vibe and thrive with the up and coming voices who are setting the tone for the indie music landscape in India and the world.

Here’s a look at the freshest voices gearing up for their powerful on-ground debut at India’s happiest music festival this year:

1. The Lumineers

Fulfilling the dream of several music enthusiasts, this year’s festival will witness the musical prowess of the legendary American folk rock band The Lumineers for the very first time in India. Known for their phenomenal hits ‘Ho Hey’, ‘Ophelia’ among others, the band which gave a refreshing makeover to folk rock with unplugged style music, is all set to make the audience sway to its beats.

2. Dappest x Adl

Supremely talented and original in equal parts, the Shillong-based singer and producer duo Dappest x Adl has carved a niche for themselves in the growing indie music scene. Drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres like pop, afrobeat, soul, and RnB, the duo is set out to make you groove to some of their most innovative and trendsetting beats this season.

3. Dohnraj & The Peculiar

Breathing life into a charismatic live act influenced by the new wave music of the 80s, particularly synth pop and glam pop sound, is the magnetic duo Dohnraj & The Peculiars. With a colorful performance that brings to life the universal themes of love and life up its sleeve, brace yourselves for an energizing experience replete with passion and optimism as the duo gets ready to wow the audience with their magnetic debut this year!

4. Adi

Mumbai based hip hop artist Adi who is gathering recognition as one of the city’s freshest and most creative minds is ready to enter the Weekender family with a live set at this year’s festival. Expressing himself through his captivating music and videos, gear up for a sensory joyride as you tune into his music at the 13th edition of NH7 Weekender.

5. Raman Negi

Ex-front man of the renowned band The Local Train, Raman Negi probably needs no introduction in the indie music lover community. Making his BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender debut with his newly written and released solo tracks like ‘Lullaby For The Anxious Bones’, ‘Mehroom’ and ‘Ek Din’, the singer/songwriter is all set to strike the right chords with his soul touching music at the festival!

6. J.I.D.

The dynamic Atlanta rapper (known for being a perfectionist in his musical endeavors), who is a part of J Cole’s Dreamville Records, makes his debut at NH7 fresh off the success of his new album, The Forever Story. Following a Grammy nomination for his feature on the Doja Cat track Options in 2021, the rapper has won even more fans in India. The festival headliner is sure to wow longtime followers and fresh listeners alike at Mahalaxmi Lawns with his signature flow.

7. Dirty Loops

Credited as the band that’s ‘making pop cool again,’ Dirty Loops have become fan favorites in recent years with their jazz funk fusion covers of yesteryear hits like Lady Gaga’s Just Dance and Justin Bieber’s Baby. As they make their way over to India, fans can look forward to enjoying new takes on some familiar tracks, interspersed with the unique sounds of Dirty Loops’ compellingly catchy originals.