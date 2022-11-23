Sonu Kakkar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with her song "Aap ki Nazron Ne Samjha"

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar has proven her versatility as a singer time and time again, with her song Ye Kasoor from Jism and Madari from Cokestudio. This time her new release "Aap ki Nazron Ne Samjha". Paying homage to the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, she beautifully belted out the song that has been loved by millions over the past many decades. Sonu looked breathtaking in a red saree which suits her amazingly.
Alongwith being a natural singer, she’s also a fully stunning diva in real life.When it comes to style and elegance, Sonu Kakkar’s breathtaking photos demonstrate she is nothing short of a dazzling queen. She is also called goddess of music .
Sonu Kakkar has performed a number of popular songs, including Queen’s London Thumakda and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan’s Ooh La La. And she has both beautiful looks and a beautiful voice.
Sonu has also sung a number of Punjabi songs. ‘Urban Munda,’ her single, was a huge hit. Despite the fact that she hasn’t performed many well-known songs, she is one of Bollywood’s most popular singers.
The singer debuted in the music industry with the most well-known song, ‘Baabuji Zara Dheere Chalo.’ This song helped her gain a lot of attention and fame.
