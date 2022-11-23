Siddharth Kasyap's perfect amalgamation band performs at FIFA

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly anticipated world cups in memory and the most prestigious tournament is almost here and we can't wait for this season. This year FIFA also organised 'The Bollywood Music Festival' ahead of the world cup, and regaled excited fans at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. While the event witnessed some amazing performances by artists like Salim- Sulaiman, Sunidhi Chauhan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the opening act by Siddharth Kasyap electrified the audience. The versatile music composer and songwriter along with his 10 super musicians graced the grand event with a crowd of more than 35,000 spectators. Siddharth Kasyap’s Perfect Amalgamation!
Kasyap was also very excited about performing at the event and hitting the stage with his band. “We presented an instrumental fusion set that was all about the modern contemporary ways of presenting fusion music. We had made two tracks for the event, "Marhaba and FIFA Theme" that the people of Qatar were able to relate to. As an Indian, to be able to get a chance to perform at one of the world's biggest sporting events makes me and my team proud. We are very happy that we showcased India’s rich music to people from across the world. The performance was mesmerising featuring varied ethnic instruments without vocals along with spectacular graphics and lights. It wasn’t just a performance but an experience," said the band’s frontman in a statement. The performers were overwhelmed by the positive response that Doha gave at the event and this year's musical soiree was a pure treat for the audience!
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, is delighted to announce a read more
MUMBAI: After Naach Baby danced into our hearts, Machaao Music's next Naina Ri Patang by ace Indie singer-composer Prateek Gandhi is all set to scale...read more
MUMBAI: Indian artist KING’s modern romantic ballad Maan Meri Jaan from his recently launched album Champagne Talk, has acquired the #1 spot on the...read more
MUMBAI: Are you among those who enjoy doing Party All Night? Then all you need are two things - first, have some amazing songs by Yo Yo Honey Singh...read more
MUMBAI: The Young brothers Pannu Maan & Heera singh composed and sung the song Kudi Kamaal. The song was filmed in Dubai with expensive cars and...read more
MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, one of the most versatile artists in the Indian music industry and the man behind some of the innovative Bollywood soundtracks...read more