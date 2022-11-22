Powerful Hiphop / R&B Girl Group XG release a new rap video featuring 4 members

MUMBAI: The high-powered girl group XG made waves worldwide with their second single 'MASCARA', placing #1 on iTunes chart in 17 countries and territories in addition to Spotify’s 'Viral50' in 21 territories.
Last month, XG released solo vocal performances by CHISA, JURIA and HINATA, receiving huge acclaim worldwide.
Today, a video entitled ‘[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER (COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, JURIN)
' was posted to YouTube. The video features individual performances from XG's rappers: JURIN, HARVEY, MAYA and COCONA, with each of their own different beat and original lyrics.
The video will feature four samples, containing lyrics in English, Japanese and Korean - all in an unrivaled performance that is uniquely XG.
Expectations are high for XG's comeback. You can follow updates on their official channels.
[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER (COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, JURIN)
