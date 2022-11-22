RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2022 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

Popular Singer Sunidhi Chauhan enthralls music fans in exclusive live performance on the Vi App

MUMBAI: Music lovers across the country were treated to an electrifying live performance by the legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan that has etched itself into the heart of the Indian music legacy, in the third week performance of Vi Music Events on the Vi App.

The memorable musical experience was the third among the thrilling line-up of eclectic performances curated by leading telecom brand, Vi, as part of its ‘Vi Music Events’ on the Vi App, in partnership with Hungama Music. With Vi Music Events, Vi customers get to groove to trending songs and power-packed performances by the best and biggest performers in the music world, every Friday, from the comfort and convenience of their place.

The third week of Vi Music Events’ live music concert saw Sunidhi Chauhan perform some of its most popular albums such as Beedi Jalaile, Zara Zara, Ae Watan, Kamli etc. Sunidhi Chauhan fans got an opportunity to watch their favourite artist perform exclusively for them, while not having to worry about huge crowds, as the concert was brought to them on the Vi app digital platform at a nominal ticket price.

The next in the line-up is the popular rock band Euphoria next week on November 25, 2022, Friday at 7:00 PM.

