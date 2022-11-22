RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Nov 2022 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

HI-LO and Layton Giordani invite fans down the “Rabbit Hole” with melodic techno-tinged single

Layton
Layton

MUMBAI: Global phenom Oliver Heldens returns under his HI-LO alias, this time joining sonic forces with Drumcode mainstay Layton Giordani for the turbulent techno heater, “Rabbit Hole.” Moody, visceral, and downright ferocious, the new release checks all of the boxes for an 11th hour track of the year contender, blending futuristic melodies with a dangerously searing bassline. Primed for everything from the world’s biggest festival mainstages to the deepest, darkest underground clubs, the new single from HI-LO and Layton Giordani lands on the iconic Drumcode Records on November 18th.

It’s been 7 years since Oliver Heldens launched his HI-LO alias, but recent times have seen the underground moniker truly come into its own. From the impressive release schedule spread across a who's who of tastemaking techno labels, including but not limited to Reinier Zonneveld's Filth on Acid and of course Drumcode Records to massive remixes for Nina Kraviz “Skyscrapers” and the daunting "Restore My Soul (Remix)" for Adam Beyer and DJ Rush, HI-LO has been putting in the work necessary to climb the ranks of the prestigious modern techno scene.

Embarking down the “Rabbit Hole” with HI-LO is none other than Layton Giordani, who has equally staked his claim as one of the most head turning producers in the game today. A producer who can simply do no wrong, Layton Giordani found his bread and butter with hard-hitting beats and unrelenting synthwork, making him the perfect dance partner on the pairs new single. With early support from across the dance spectrum, including spins from Tale of Us, Kevin de Vries, and Adam Beyer, “Rabbit Hole” is quickly positioning itself as the premiere tour de force techno treat to close the year.

HI-LO and Layton Giordani’s new release “Rabbit Hole” is out on November 18th, as the first track on the Drumcode A-Sides Compilation.

Tags
HI-LO music
Related news
 | 22 Nov 2022

Popular Singer Sunidhi Chauhan enthralls music fans in exclusive live performance on the Vi App

MUMBAI: Music lovers across the country were treated to an electrifying live performance by the legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan that has etched itself into the heart of the Indian music legacy, in the third week performance of Vi Music Events on the Vi App.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

 Beautiful actress Arushi Handa features in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal"

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Arushi Handa is featured in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal," which recently released on the Stereosinghz music channel on YouTube.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

KING on the numero uno spot in India with ‘Maan Meri Jaan’  

MUMBAI: Indian artist KING’s modern romantic ballad Maan Meri Jaan from his recently launched album Champagne Talk, has acquired the #1 spot on the Spotify Daily Top Songs India overtaking the recent Bollywood sensation Kesariya.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

'Tum Jo Milo' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F is sure to be a favourite amongst the audience

MUMBAI: Now that we all have the hit anthem Kaala Jaadu from Kartik Aaryan’s next film Freddy – a Shashanka Ghosh directorial, stuck in our head, we’ve dropped a new song from the film that’s sure to be added to your playlist.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

Warm your soul with Zachary Ray’s new release: Cloud 9

Hailing from Mumbai with soulful melodies and impactful lyrics, Zachary Ray is back with a new release, ‘Cloud 9’. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya and Bernard Dafney on vocals, this uplifting pop-genre tune will certainly turn all your frowns upside-down.

read more

RnM Biz

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

Believe India launches The BEAMS project in collaboration with Manzil Mystics

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, is delighted to announce a read more

Mirchi Telugu launches its campaign, Men- O-Pause, to celebrate International Men’s Day and highlight the societal challenges faced by men

MUMBAI:  Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches Men-O-Pauseread more

top# 5 articles

1
KING on the numero uno spot in India with ‘Maan Meri Jaan’  

MUMBAI: Indian artist KING’s modern romantic ballad Maan Meri Jaan from his recently launched album Champagne Talk, has acquired the #1 spot on the...read more

2
 Beautiful actress Arushi Handa features in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal"

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Arushi Handa is featured in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal," which recently released on the...read more

3
Warm your soul with Zachary Ray’s new release: Cloud 9

Hailing from Mumbai with soulful melodies and impactful lyrics, Zachary Ray is back with a new release, ‘Cloud 9’. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya and...read more

4
“After working with Ranveer Singh I want to work with Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the OG's of Bollywood", says anchor turned actress Nashpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Every actor comes into the industry with a dream to make it big and to work with well-known personalities and the "OGs" of the Bollywood...read more

5
After Sooraj Pancholi,Tiger Shroff, Guru Randhawa, Larissa Bonesi is all set to shake legs with Yo Yo Honey Singh on their new song Jaam

MUMBAI: It seems Yo Yo Honey Singh is all back with a bang again! And it's with the stunning Larissa Bonesi this time. The actress was recently in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games