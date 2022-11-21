Gordo is back with 'Hombres y Mujeres', Plus More New Releases and Tour Dates from Ultra Records

Gordo x Feid - Hombres y Mujeres
Fresh off producing over half of Drake's house music album 'Honestly, Nevermind', multi-platinum selling producer and acclaimed DJ Gordo has teamed up with Grammy-nominated Colombian superstar Feid on 'Hombres y Mujeres' out now via Ultra Records. With their new single, the duo aims to bring Latin music further into the US dance world and that goal will certainly be accomplished with this fusion track.
VINAI, Lucas Estrada, Moonshine - In The Dark
Italian duo VINAI who have collaborated with Afrojack, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas, joins forces with top 10 most-streamed artist/producer in Sweden Lucas Estrada, and Swedish brothers Moonshine to bring us this latest release via Ultra Records. "In The Dark" finds the perfect balance between light and darkness, it is a melancholic and an uplifting dance-pop song at the same time. A true feel-good tune that stands out and is hard to forget.
Boehm - Day & Night
Romanian native Boehm is bringing his full EP Project to light today via Ultra Records after much anticipation. "Day & Night" sees production take center stage as Boehm flexes collaborations with Jay Notori on track "Honey Dew", along with other tracks showcasing his versatility. "Mess & Stress" takes it to the edge with spoken lyrics and a crisp direction, while "Who You Are " closes out the EP with a more intimate ethereal feel. Worth the wait, previous single "Things You Said" only gave us a glimpse into this full bodied project from Boehm.
Devault - Want You Tonight
Orange county native and producer, Devault, is back with a smashing new single 'Want You Tonight' out now via Ultra Records. This new hit features Devault's mesmerizing, iconic beats, launching you into a soundscape of epic proportions with smooth vocals atop driving synths. With more releases following shortly from this unstoppable force, this track is not to be missed, introducing listeners to Devault's latest sonic world.
Martin Ikin x Joshwa - Take Me
Fresh from his tour of the USA, Martin Ikin is back to cap off 2022 with a bang! This time he collaborates with one of the top selling Tech House artists in the world - Joshwa on 'Take Me' an anthem set to become a staple in the sets of DJ's across the globe, out now via Ultra Records . Speaking about 'Take Me' Joshwa says, "Gassed to finally be releasing 'Take Me'. It's been a huge moment in my sets over the past year and has been causing a stir on socials so I'm buzzing to say it's finally out."
Nico Losada - Waking Love
Bogota-born, Brooklyn-based producer and musician Nico Losada makes lush, ethereal soundscapes that meld Latin American rhythms, dance music and ambient dreamscapes. An intoxicating combination of gentle percussion, hymn-like vocals and vibrant electronics, 'Walking Love' out now via Ultra Records, further cements Losada's status as one to watch, as accompanied by his two previous singles 'Vistas Panoramicas' and 'La Monita'.
