RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Nov 2022 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

After Sooraj Pancholi,Tiger Shroff, Guru Randhawa, Larissa Bonesi is all set to shake legs with Yo Yo Honey Singh on their new song Jaam

MUMBAI: It seems Yo Yo Honey Singh is all back with a bang again! And it's with the stunning Larissa Bonesi this time. The actress was recently in the headlines with her amazing performance for her latest released song, "Aao Na along with Terence Lewis, and now the actress has left her entire fan world grooved up as she announced her next project with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Larissa had taken to her Instagram and shared news of her working with Yo-Yo by sharing the teaser of their upcoming music video, Jaam. The music video is set to be the year's party anthem, connecting you to the world's young generation. The teaser has already created a lot of buzzes among the audience and they just can't wait to see this duo rock with their firing chemistry.

"He is a very sweet guy, he is a very good dancer It was a great experience, and it was fun to shoot with him. It is really great to know that people really consider him a king, and he is a king. I am thrilled to work with him, and I love how his songs are really amazing, groovy, and catchy, and I feel that our song Jaam is also going to be the same and will attract the audience more, as it is all set to be the next party anthem. I'm just hoping for the same reaction to our song as the audience has always given to Yo-Yo's songs because this one is going to be a banger like his always is. I am really happy over the insane response and the song is all set to be released soon on the 24th I am all excited and nervous" exclaims Larissa on working with Yo-Yo.

Check out the tease now,

The song ‘JAAM’ is Presented by Gaurav Grover, and the song is directed by Mihir Gulati and produced by Gaurav Grover, and Co-produced by Udit Vats

Tags
Tiger Shroff Guru Randhawa Yo Yo Honey Singh music
Related news
 | 22 Nov 2022

Popular Singer Sunidhi Chauhan enthralls music fans in exclusive live performance on the Vi App

MUMBAI: Music lovers across the country were treated to an electrifying live performance by the legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan that has etched itself into the heart of the Indian music legacy, in the third week performance of Vi Music Events on the Vi App.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

 Beautiful actress Arushi Handa features in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal"

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Arushi Handa is featured in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal," which recently released on the Stereosinghz music channel on YouTube.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

KING on the numero uno spot in India with ‘Maan Meri Jaan’  

MUMBAI: Indian artist KING’s modern romantic ballad Maan Meri Jaan from his recently launched album Champagne Talk, has acquired the #1 spot on the Spotify Daily Top Songs India overtaking the recent Bollywood sensation Kesariya.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

'Tum Jo Milo' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F is sure to be a favourite amongst the audience

MUMBAI: Now that we all have the hit anthem Kaala Jaadu from Kartik Aaryan’s next film Freddy – a Shashanka Ghosh directorial, stuck in our head, we’ve dropped a new song from the film that’s sure to be added to your playlist.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2022

Warm your soul with Zachary Ray’s new release: Cloud 9

Hailing from Mumbai with soulful melodies and impactful lyrics, Zachary Ray is back with a new release, ‘Cloud 9’. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya and Bernard Dafney on vocals, this uplifting pop-genre tune will certainly turn all your frowns upside-down.

read more

RnM Biz

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more

Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more

Believe India launches The BEAMS project in collaboration with Manzil Mystics

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, is delighted to announce a read more

Mirchi Telugu launches its campaign, Men- O-Pause, to celebrate International Men’s Day and highlight the societal challenges faced by men

MUMBAI:  Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches Men-O-Pauseread more

top# 5 articles

1
Powerful Hiphop / R&B Girl Group XG release a new rap video featuring 4 members

MUMBAI: The high-powered girl group XG made waves worldwide with their second single 'MASCARA', placing #1 on iTunes chart in 17 countries and...read more

2
HI-LO and Layton Giordani invite fans down the “Rabbit Hole” with melodic techno-tinged single

MUMBAI: Global phenom Oliver Heldens returns under his HI-LO alias, this time joining sonic forces with Drumcode mainstay Layton Giordani for the...read more

3
Warm your soul with Zachary Ray’s new release: Cloud 9

Hailing from Mumbai with soulful melodies and impactful lyrics, Zachary Ray is back with a new release, ‘Cloud 9’. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya and...read more

4
KING on the numero uno spot in India with ‘Maan Meri Jaan’  

MUMBAI: Indian artist KING’s modern romantic ballad Maan Meri Jaan from his recently launched album Champagne Talk, has acquired the #1 spot on the...read more

5
 Beautiful actress Arushi Handa features in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal"

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Arushi Handa is featured in the brand-new Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song "Kudi Kamaal," which recently released on the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games