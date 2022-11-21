BIG FM is back with the 2nd edition of Big Marathi Entertainment awards to honour the finest talents in Marathi Television

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last year, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set for the second edition of the awards that felicitates the best of Marathi television industry. With its unconventional concepts and riveting performances, Marathi shows and artists have entertained the audience over the years, scaling new heights of popularity as they have become one of the foremost choices in viewer’s entertainment today. Reaching out to the listeners and Marathi entertainment fanbase, the radio network is giving them a chance to nominate their favourite television artists and make them win the coveted title.

BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards, will announce winners across 10 popular categories – BIG Best Character (Male & Female), BIG Supporting Character (Male & Female), BIG Best Title Song, BIG Best Family, BIG Best Villain (Male & Female), BIG Best Jodi, and BIG Best Non-Fiction show.Popular celebrities such as Madhurani Gokhale, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Varsha Usgaonker, Nivedita Saraf, MaadhaviNemkar, Milind Gavli amongst others are nominated under these exciting categories.

Driving engagement and making listeners a part of the entire process, BIG FM is inviting fans to vote for their favourites from Marathi shows for the year 2021-2022. Three finalists in each category will be selected and listeners will have to vote for the final winner. If their voted artist takes home the trophy, 10 lucky voters stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Taking the awards a notch higher this year, BIG FM will host the finale with a spectacular on-ground event, where winners will be felicitated amidst much fanfare. ‘4 cha Chaha’ fame RJ Bandya will play host once again and gratify the winners from each category with the BIG FM trophy at the awards ceremony.

Speaking about the same, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM,said, “After receiving an overwhelming response last year, we, at BIG FM are thrilled to bring the second edition of the BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards. The Marathi television industry boasts of some exceptional talents and have been continuously entertaining the audiences with their engaging content and compelling stories. We urge our listeners to show support and love for their favourite artists by voting for them and ensuring their most-loved actors win big at the awards. So cast your votes now and join in the celebrations.”

Adding on, RJ Bandya said, “I am ecstatic to host the BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards once again. This time, we are excited to conduct the grand finale on-ground and felicitate the best of the Marathi TV industry in-person. The listeners get to be a part of the campaign every step of the way, put in their votes and select their favourite artists who will take home the trophy. I am looking forward to another great experience.”

BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards will be amplified with a high impact 360-degree campaign on air and on digital. Voting lines are open for BIG FM’s listeners till 4th December 2022. All they have to do is register on https://bmea.bigfmindia.com/ and vote for their favourite artists. So, don’t miss the chance to help your favourite artists win and take home the much-awaited trophy!