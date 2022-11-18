Tracklib teams up with CeeLo Green to give one lucky fan the chance to produce his next song

MUMBAI: Tracklib and CeeLo Green launch a new sampling competition to inspire artists and producers to use samples in unique ways as they create a new track. The winner of the competition will be selected by CeeLo himself, and will be awarded a digital studio session and the opportunity to release an official song with CeeLo, as well as a custom Tracklib Sample Breakdown video of the song. Sample Breakdown is Tracklib's award-winning video format, receiving millions of Youtube views each month [watch Kendrick Lamar’s sample breakdown here]. Tracklib will also supply the winner and two runners up with a year-long Tracklib subscription, Tracklib merch, and a shoutout from CeeLo.
“CeeLo is an innovator, a trailblazer with a unique voice that resides far outside the box. This is where we align – Tracklib exists to challenge the norm: our vision is to liberate creativity,” said Pär Almqvist, Tracklib Co-founder and CCO. “We’re making sure that sampling original music is easy, legal and affordable to every music producer and artist in the world – to the benefit of music culture and the whole music industry.”
CeeLo Green is a five-time Grammy Award winning American entertainer, actor, producer, and singer in American soul duo Gnarls Barkley. He is known for his 2010 single “Forget You” and Gnarls Barkley single "Crazy," and is a former coach on NBC's hit show The Voice.
“I believe that Tracklib are good shepherds for sampling. I think they are a mediation for modern music and they are mavericks on this front. They’re changing the landscape of how sampling can be facilitated,” said CeeLo Green.
Complete rules for the competition can be found at: tracklib.com/ceelo
