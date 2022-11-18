King of Romance & Heartbreak - Ammy Virk's new song 'Gal Ban Jae' will melt your heart!

MUMBAI: Gal Ban Jae - starred & sung by Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk, the song describes the heartache that the lead character, Ammy goes through. It delves deep into the sorrow that follows after infidelity. The tone & the lyrics of the track are like an anthem for those who are yet to find their happy ending. This song evokes the emotion of heartbreak and love all at once. The video is full of emotions and packs in the intensity of the storytelling.

While Ammy Virk's vocals work like magic, he also stars in the video as an anguished lover "Gal Ban Jae is a song for those with an incomplete love story. Romantic tracks have a certain connection with most people, the music & lyrics sort of hitting the most vulnerable spot" elaborating further about his experience, he says "My experience while recording & shooting the song was great. We had a lot of fun while shooting. I would like to thank the entire team for giving their best."

Director - Amanninder Singh, Starring - Ammy Virk, Sung by - Ammy Virk, Lyrics by - Happy Raikoti, Music Composer - Happy Raikoti & Avvy Sra, Music Director - Avvy Sra