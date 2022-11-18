King of Romance & Heartbreak - Ammy Virk's new song 'Gal Ban Jae' will melt your heart!

MUMBAI: Gal Ban Jae - starred & sung by Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk, the song describes the heartache that the lead character, Ammy goes through. It delves deep into the sorrow that follows after infidelity. The tone & the lyrics of the track are like an anthem for those who are yet to find their happy ending. This song evokes the emotion of heartbreak and love all at once. The video is full of emotions and packs in the intensity of the storytelling.
While Ammy Virk's vocals work like magic, he also stars in the video as an anguished lover "Gal Ban Jae is a song for those with an incomplete love story. Romantic tracks have a certain connection with most people, the music & lyrics sort of hitting the most vulnerable spot" elaborating further about his experience, he says "My experience while recording & shooting the song was great. We had a lot of fun while shooting. I would like to thank the entire team for giving their best."
Director - Amanninder Singh, Starring - Ammy Virk, Sung by - Ammy Virk, Lyrics by - Happy Raikoti, Music Composer - Happy Raikoti & Avvy Sra, Music Director - Avvy Sra
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches Men-O-Pauseread more
MUMBAI: AudioUK has set out a raft of measures needed to put audio production on to the same fooread more
As part of its year-long pan-India campaign 'Learn and Earn,' the IPRS recently organized...read more
Two industry leaders partner to take music supervisors and editors from clearance to cue sheet in...read more
MUMBAI: Artist services provider CD Baby has partnered with music promotion platform Groover to read more
MUMBAI: Soundation will launch Soundation Education in January 2023, but schools and teachers can get set up now for the Spring semester. Students...read more
The 850+ episode audio series surpassed 50 million plays, clocking over 375 million listening minutes read more
MUMBAI: With his first song, "Sahi Galat," from the much-awaited movie "Drishyam 2," Hip-Hop icon KING makes a spectacular debut in Bollywood. ‘Sahi...read more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated and awaited Tagore International Art and Literature Festival, 'Vishwarang 2022,' has finally begun today. A glorious...read more
Tracklib launches its latest sampling competition in collaboration with CeeLo Green. The grand prize winner will be awarded a digital studio session...read more