Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2022 19:22

A hot new dance track Gadbadi by Akull in collaboration with international artist Static and Ben El out now on VYRL

Akull, of Laal Bindi fame, releases a powerpack dance song, "Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na," on VYRL Originals. Adapted from the chartbuster track that's swept dance floors worldwide with a brand-new sound from some of India's most talented artists, Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na is a reinterpreted version of the global smash hit "Further Up" from 2020. This song featured international artists such as Static, Pitbull, and Ben El. The popular Akull, Lisa Mishra, and Mellow D joined forces in 2022 to create the party song of the year.

Click here to watch the song -

The song's appealing rhythmic composition, along with its quirky lyrics, makes it the perfect dance anthem for parties. "Gadbadi" is the result of a fusion of hip-hop and breakbeat genres with traditional Indian and Punjabi music.

The video was shot in stunning locations in Dubai, making it one of the most stylish in a long time. This video exudes pop-inspired colour and features Akull and model and dancer Ritika Khatnani, whose moves lend themselves to a captivating hook step challenge. This song is a perfect mix of pop, glamour, thundering beats, and a killer hookstep. Gadbadi has it all.

"After releasing back-to-back love songs with my Laal series, I wanted to deliver my fans and audiences a much needed party anthem," says Akull. “I've always been a fan of the hotstepper and wanted to give it a hindi-pop spin. VYRL Originals got me and Lisa together to work on the hindi version for the Indian market where Mellow D and I worked on the additional melodies. And that’s how we created Gadbadi. We loved what Static and Ben El had created with Further Up so we thought of bringing that together to make it a collaboration. I had a fantastic experience shooting with Ritika, and with the fun and pop vibe of the audio-video I hope the audiences enjoy this creation.”

R&B songstress Lisa Mishra says, "It was a straight up yes when VYRL Originals approached me for a Hindi version of Hotsteppers and Further Up. I love the vibe Akull and Mellow created to Static and Ben El’s version, it just added a whole new charm to it. I am super excited for the song, and by the looks of it, the video is a visual treat. Gadbadi is a nice fusion of western and Punjabi influences, and we hope the audiences dance and enjoy it."

Mellow D says, "Gadbadi is a reinterpreted version of the global smash hit Further up and I am elated to be a part of the international collaboration where I got to work with international artists Static and Ben El alongside my friends Akull and Lisa. The Indian version of the song has all the elements to make it the next party anthem of the year. It’s a fun track with slick visuals and I really looking forward to the response from the audience”

