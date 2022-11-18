RadioandMusic
News |  18 Nov 2022 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

Hip –Hop Icon KING makes his Bollywood debut: ‘Sahi Galat’ in Drishyam 2

MUMBAI: With his first song, "Sahi Galat," from the much-awaited movie "Drishyam 2," Hip-Hop icon KING makes a spectacular debut in Bollywood. ‘Sahi Galat’, a phenomenal rap song with over 4.5 million views in just 24 hours, is written by versatile lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung in the melodious voice of Indian rapper King. It is currently trending online.

It's been an incredible journey from MTV Hustle to Bollywood's most anticipated film of the year, and it's definitely a big win for Kingsclan. King is grateful and overwhelmed by such an amazing response, and he says, "This year has been extremely special to me. I have always believed in hard work and serving my people the best from day 1. 2023 is beyond imagination and I cannot wait for my fans to experience it.”

On the professional front, Hip-Hop icon King is currently on a sold-out, nonstop musical tour across India and will next stop in Kolkata, the city of joys, to give a live performance for his audience.

