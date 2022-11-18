Hip –Hop Icon KING makes his Bollywood debut: ‘Sahi Galat’ in Drishyam 2

MUMBAI: With his first song, "Sahi Galat," from the much-awaited movie "Drishyam 2," Hip-Hop icon KING makes a spectacular debut in Bollywood. ‘Sahi Galat’, a phenomenal rap song with over 4.5 million views in just 24 hours, is written by versatile lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung in the melodious voice of Indian rapper King. It is currently trending online.
It's been an incredible journey from MTV Hustle to Bollywood's most anticipated film of the year, and it's definitely a big win for Kingsclan. King is grateful and overwhelmed by such an amazing response, and he says, "This year has been extremely special to me. I have always believed in hard work and serving my people the best from day 1. 2023 is beyond imagination and I cannot wait for my fans to experience it.”
On the professional front, Hip-Hop icon King is currently on a sold-out, nonstop musical tour across India and will next stop in Kolkata, the city of joys, to give a live performance for his audience.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches Men-O-Pauseread more
MUMBAI: AudioUK has set out a raft of measures needed to put audio production on to the same fooread more
As part of its year-long pan-India campaign 'Learn and Earn,' the IPRS recently organized...read more
Two industry leaders partner to take music supervisors and editors from clearance to cue sheet in...read more
MUMBAI: Artist services provider CD Baby has partnered with music promotion platform Groover to read more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated and awaited Tagore International Art and Literature Festival, 'Vishwarang 2022,' has finally begun today. A glorious...read more
Tracklib launches its latest sampling competition in collaboration with CeeLo Green. The grand prize winner will be awarded a digital studio session...read more
MUMBAI: With his first song, "Sahi Galat," from the much-awaited movie "Drishyam 2," Hip-Hop icon KING makes a spectacular debut in Bollywood. ‘Sahi...read more
The 850+ episode audio series surpassed 50 million plays, clocking over 375 million listening minutes read more
MUMBAI: Indian Music Composer and 2 time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej has been nominated for a 3rd time. This time, Ricky Kej’s is nominated in the “Best...read more