Ustad Zakir Hussain is set to enthrall the connoisseurs of music with his eclectic performance

MUMBAI: Global Artist and Eminent Tabla Player, Ustad Zakir Hussain will be performing his first solo post pandemic in the city. Organized by A Field Productions, the musical evening is set to take place in the city of lakes- Thane on the 11th of December, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. onwards at Shri Samarth Sevak Mandal Ground, Opp Gadkari Rangaytan in Thane.

Ustad Zakir Hussain will be playing a curated set of compositions by his father, the legendary Ustad Allahrakha. His performance will showcase the original style of Teen Taal unique to the Punjab Gharana he belongs to, with notable reflections of various other gharanas such as Benaras gharana, Agra gharana and Ajrada gharana.

Concert goers will also be in for a melodious treat as Ace Sarangi player -Sabir Khan takes stage as an accompanying artiste with the virtuoso. Globally acclaimed artist Sabir Khan has been performing with the Virtuoso since his very first concert.

Belonging to the Sikhar Gharana of Rajasthan, Sabir Khan is a ninth generation Sarangi player who has collaborated with noted musicians such as Salim and Suleiman Merchant, Karsh Kale Anindo Chaterjee and many more. He has played the Sarangi for several Bollywood Films such as Dor (2006), Chak De! India (2007), Saawariya (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Yaariyan (2014), Badlapur (2015) and Dangal (2016).

In October 2022, Ustad Zakir Hussain was conferred with the 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate in Arts and Philosophy, awarded by the Inamori Foundation to “those who have contributed significantly to the scientific, cultural and spiritual betterment of mankind.”

In May 2022, he was Awarded the D’Litt (An Honorary Doctorate of Literature) by the Mumbai University for his contribution to the world of music globally. He was also awarded the prestigious Aga Khan Music Awards for bringing together global boundaries in music through the Tabla.

Speaking about the event, Aditya Gupte -Director, A Field Productions said “We are delighted to be organizing a fun and energetic evening of beats with the Virtuoso of Tabla -Ustad Zakir Hussain along with eminent player Ustad Sabir Khan whose known to create heart touching rhythms on the Sarangi.”

Tickets for the show are priced at 750 onwards. The tickets are available on Book My Show and 25th November onwards tickets will also be available at Gadkari Rangayatan & Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha from 8.30 – 11 am & 5 – 8 pm.

About A Field Productions: A-Field production is a full-fledged event production company coupled with a vast experience in event management and marketing. Found by a young team of avid art-lovers, coupled with a vast experience in event management and marketing; they work closely with artistes, corporates, and brands to come up with innovative and alluring events.