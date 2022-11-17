RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Nov 2022 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Two time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej does India proud by securing a nomination for a 3rd Grammy® Award

MUMBAI: Indian Music Composer and 2 time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej has been nominated for a 3rd time. This time, Ricky Kej’s is nominated in the “Best Immersive Audio Album” category at the 65th Annual Grammy® Awards. The nominations were announced yesterday by the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

Ricky Kej’s previous Grammy® Award wins came in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’. Based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, ‘Winds of Samsara’ was a runaway success and debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a first for a person of Indian origin. Ricky became the youngest Indian to have won a Grammy® Award, and only the 4th Indian. Ricky Kej won his second Grammy® Award in 2022 for his album Divine Tides, a collaboration with Rock Legend Stewart Copeland (from The Police). Ricky Kej is also an official UNICEF “Celebrity Supporter”, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) “Land Ambassador” and UNESCO MGIEP “Global Ambassador for Kindness”.

Featuring artists from around the world, the current Grammy® Nominated music album ‘Divine Tides’ is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. The album is nominated for its stunning Immersive Audio Mix, created by industry veterans Herbert Waltl and Eric Schilling. This critically acclaimed album has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world, including a Grammy® Award earlier this year, for Best New Age Album.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 5th, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The winners will be announced at this ceremony.

Visit www.DivineTidesMusic.com for further details

Quote from Grammy® Award Winner Ricky Kej:

“Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a 3rd Grammy® Award! The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive. Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for “Best Immersive Audio Album” validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides”

Tags
Ricky Kej Divine Tides music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Nov 2022

Enjoy a Live Music concert by legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Vi App

MUMBAI: After the astonishing live performances by the music rock band Indian Ocean and the talented punjabi singer Sara Gurpal with Hungama Live on Vi App, leading telecom brand Vi, is back again with another live musical concert this Friday.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2022

Rashmeet Kaur revisits the immoral verses of Bulleh Shah in her latest track 'Bulleya O'

MUMBAI: The singer Rashmeet Kaur, who has quickly gained national recognition for hit songs such as "Bajre Da Sitta" and "Nadiyon Paar," has sparked the audience with her soulful and eloquent rendition of Bulleh Shah's verses in a stunning Sufiyana single titled "Bulleya O," released by IndieA Re

read more
 | 17 Nov 2022

Ustad Zakir Hussain is set to enthrall the connoisseurs of music with his eclectic performance

MUMBAI: Global Artist and Eminent Tabla Player, Ustad Zakir Hussain will be performing his first solo post pandemic in the city. Organized by A Field Productions, the musical evening is set to take place in the city of lakes- Thane on the 11th of December, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

read more
 | 17 Nov 2022

Singer Supriya Joshi pays tribute to legend Sahir Ludhianvi

MUMBAI: Playback singer, Supriya Joshi, known for her euphonious voice, is also the lead singer of the musical group 'Ibaadat'.

read more
Amit Trivedi
 | 17 Nov 2022

Amit Trivedi brings out the magic of love with his solo independent album ‘Jadu Salona’

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, one of the most versatile artists in the Indian music industry and the man behind some of the most innovative Bollywood soundtracks from Dev D, Udaan, Bombay Velvet, Lootera, and Manmarziyaan with hits like "Naina Da Kya Kasoor," "Love You Zindagi," and "Iktara," announces t

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS extends wholehearted support to music makers through its "Learn and Earn" initiative

As part of its year-long pan-India campaign 'Learn and Earn,' the IPRS recently organized...read more

Trevanna Tracks and Soundmouse Join Forces to Streamline Sync Licensing and Reporting

Two industry leaders partner to take music supervisors and editors from clearance to cue sheet in...read more

CD Baby and Groover Partner To Connect Artists with Industry Professionals

MUMBAI: Artist services provider CD Baby has partnered with music promotion platform Groover to read more

TuneCore announces grant that will award one India based artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated distread more

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

top# 5 articles

1
After 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', Composer Nilesh Ahuja Is Back With The Melodious Song 'Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum' Directed By Ace Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt

MUMBAI: Nilesh Ahuja is back with another melodious tune on the charts, "Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum," and it will be released soon. Read on to learn...read more

2
Ustad Zakir Hussain is set to enthrall the connoisseurs of music with his eclectic performance

MUMBAI: Global Artist and Eminent Tabla Player, Ustad Zakir Hussain will be performing his first solo post pandemic in the city. Organized by A Field...read more

3
Rashmeet Kaur revisits the immoral verses of Bulleh Shah in her latest track 'Bulleya O'

MUMBAI: The singer Rashmeet Kaur, who has quickly gained national recognition for hit songs such as "Bajre Da Sitta" and "Nadiyon Paar," has sparked...read more

4
Two time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej does India proud by securing a nomination for a 3rd Grammy® Award

MUMBAI: Indian Music Composer and 2 time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej has been nominated for a 3rd time. This time, Ricky Kej’s is nominated in the “Best...read more

5
Singer Supriya Joshi pays tribute to legend Sahir Ludhianvi

MUMBAI: Playback singer, Supriya Joshi, known for her euphonious voice, is also the lead singer of the musical group 'Ibaadat'. A doctorate in music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games