Two time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej does India proud by securing a nomination for a 3rd Grammy® Award

MUMBAI: Indian Music Composer and 2 time Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej has been nominated for a 3rd time. This time, Ricky Kej’s is nominated in the “Best Immersive Audio Album” category at the 65th Annual Grammy® Awards. The nominations were announced yesterday by the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

Ricky Kej’s previous Grammy® Award wins came in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’. Based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, ‘Winds of Samsara’ was a runaway success and debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a first for a person of Indian origin. Ricky became the youngest Indian to have won a Grammy® Award, and only the 4th Indian. Ricky Kej won his second Grammy® Award in 2022 for his album Divine Tides, a collaboration with Rock Legend Stewart Copeland (from The Police). Ricky Kej is also an official UNICEF “Celebrity Supporter”, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) “Land Ambassador” and UNESCO MGIEP “Global Ambassador for Kindness”.

Featuring artists from around the world, the current Grammy® Nominated music album ‘Divine Tides’ is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. The album is nominated for its stunning Immersive Audio Mix, created by industry veterans Herbert Waltl and Eric Schilling. This critically acclaimed album has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world, including a Grammy® Award earlier this year, for Best New Age Album.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 5th, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The winners will be announced at this ceremony.

Visit www.DivineTidesMusic.com for further details

Quote from Grammy® Award Winner Ricky Kej:

“Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a 3rd Grammy® Award! The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive. Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for “Best Immersive Audio Album” validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides”