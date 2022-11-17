RadioandMusic
News |  17 Nov 2022 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Supriya Joshi pays tribute to legend Sahir Ludhianvi

MUMBAI: Playback singer, Supriya Joshi, known for her euphonious voice, is also the lead singer of the musical group 'Ibaadat'. A doctorate in music, a former finalist in the 2005 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa reality show and currently a panelist on All India Radio, Supriya yet again left her fans overwhelmed at the prestigious "Udaipur Tales", the 4th edition of International Storytelling festival "Udaipur Tales".

This festival brought together performers from around the globe for the art of storytelling. The event envisioned a stage where the young and the old took part and developed values and experience, allowing each one to take a suitcase of memories with oneself. This year it took place from 11th-13th November at the 'Bamboo Saa Resort, Udaipur'. The event was jam packed and thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. Despite it being an open air show, with a cold environment, people stayed at the event for 2 hours, till it's last note to witness the magic of Supriya Joshi. Actor Vinay Pathak was also a part of the audience and he had a very entertaining and joyous time at the event.

Supriya said, "Ibaadat is our group name and I am the lead singer of this group. This time we performed all the songs written by the legend “Sahir Ludhianvi”. It was a kind of musical play based on a Lyricist's life and work."

Supriya Joshi enthralled her fans with a delightful musical treat. She has also been the voice of many soulful songs in bollywood films and television serials.

