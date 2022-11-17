Rashmeet Kaur revisits the immoral verses of Bulleh Shah in her latest track 'Bulleya O'

MUMBAI: The singer Rashmeet Kaur, who has quickly gained national recognition for hit songs such as "Bajre Da Sitta" and "Nadiyon Paar," has sparked the audience with her soulful and eloquent rendition of Bulleh Shah's verses in a stunning Sufiyana single titled "Bulleya O," released by IndieA Records.
Listen to the song here-
Based on the famous poems of the legendary poet Bulleh Shah, this simple yet impactful piece of music is an ode to the fleeting nature of man. Man, with all his idiosyncrasies and vagaries, strives to find his place in the world. Bulleya O is a soft, divine melody invoking the Sufi philosophy of Bulleh Shah.
Rashmeet weaves the verses of the song into a Sufiyana andaaz that undoubtedly has a meditative effect on the mind with the instrumentation and the soothing lyrics. Despite being subtle to the ear, the music keeps listeners hooked for a long time.
Her last release, "Lagan Lagi," stormed the music scene and garnered over 3 lakh views on YouTube. As a singer, songwriter, and composer, Kaur has mastered the art of bringing folk music into the modern world.
