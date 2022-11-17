Enjoy a Live Music concert by legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Vi App

MUMBAI: After the astonishing live performances by the music rock band Indian Ocean and the talented punjabi singer Sara Gurpal with Hungama Live on Vi App, leading telecom brand Vi, is back again with another live musical concert this Friday. Here’s inviting all music lovers to an electrifying live music performance by popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan who will bring her Bollywood magic especially for Vi users.
Scheduled on Friday, 18th November, 2022 at 7:00 PM, this third live performance of Vi Music Events on the Vi App, is part of an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances curated by Vi in partnership with Hungama Music. Talking about the upcoming musical collaboration, legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan says, "Music has the power to entertain, to heal, to bring a change and give an ultimate experience to the audience. I am very excited to associate with Hungama Live on Vi Music Events, perform for my fans and reach a wider audience through this platform. I look forward to performances by my fellow artists as well and hope that the audience keeps coming back for more."
At the live music concert, Sunidhi Chauhan fans will have an opportunity to watch their favorite artist perform some of their most loved albums at a nominal ticket price of Rs. 49. Music lovers can book tickets to the much anticipated performance with Hungama Live on Vi App.
With Hungama Live on Vi Music Events, Vi users get to enjoy trending songs and power-packed performances by the best and biggest performers in the music world, every Friday, from the comfort and convenience of their place. Additionally, Vi customers can groove to Hungama music in the Vi app which has the huge library of 22 million+ Ad free music across 20 languages, with HD voice quality and unlimited downloads, through an exclusive 6 months premium subscription offer at no extra cost.
