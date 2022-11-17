BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season 6 concludes its Mumbai edition; Next stop Guwahati on 19th November

MUMBAI: Riding the wave of Hip hop fever that’s sweeping the nation, the sixth season of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle hosted the hip hop celebration of the year at Phoenix Marketcity’s Dublin Square in Mumbai over the weekend. Witnessing a massive footfall of hip hop enthusiasts, the festival was a two-day ride filled with good vibes and thrilling experiences for hip hop lovers across the city. Fans got a chance to witness the hip hop superstar Raftaar and one of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s ambassadors Kriti Sanon, take the stage along with some of the freshest talent from across India.

Day 1 of the festival kicked-off with some high energy Open Rap and Dance Cyphers that got the crowd on its feet. This was followed by a stellar lineup with Wicked Sunny, followed by DJ Proof and finally Dino James. The power-packed beats of the sensational hip hop artists had the audience grooving and rapping along, collectively taking the energy to the next level. Day 2 turned up the volume even higher, with eight breaking finalists battling out in the 7 to Smoke round where BBOY Bunny emerged victorious. Bringing on unique flows and sharp lyricism, Agsy, Kr$na, and Pav4n, had the crowd rocking into the evening. Kriti Sanon brought her charm to the celebration of #BeatsOfTheStreets where she vibed with the audience and showed off her impeccable dance moves. Ending the action-packed festival on a high note was rap king Raftaar, who raised the roof with his lyrical flows.

Arti Hajela, Regional Brand & Category Head – RTD (Ready To Drink), AMEA (Asia, Middle East, Africa) Bacardi, said, “The Mumbai leg of the sixth season of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle ended on a grand note and it was heartening to see the love that the hip hop enthusiasts gave to all the artists. The passion and immense talent that was brought to the fore at the festival reflected in the energy that the Shufflers brought with them. BVS has been a melting pot of all things hip hop and we witnessed enthusiasts coming together in large numbers to groove with some of India’s biggest hip hop artists. The success of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle motivates us to continue providing a platform to India’s rising talent in the hip hop community and to curate cultural experiences for our audience.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, "After having successfully conducted the Hyderabad block party, BVS Mumbai has proved to be yet another milestone we have achieved this year. With this season being a massive success, it is absolutely heart-warming to see such a huge footfall with fans flocking in from not just Mumbai but also the neighbouring regions. Hip hop music now constitutes a big chunk of the Indian pop music and with the kind of popularity it is enjoying amongst the fans, it will only continue to grow. Mumbai is also referred to as the hip hop capital of India having given some of the biggest names to the hip hop community and here we are again, adding fresh talent to the ever growing numbers. Enthralling performances by the best hip hop artists in the country and fans jiving to some of the grooviest music ever, BVS Mumbai has definitely earned its place in the sun. Since Mumbai is a prominent market for us, we look forward to making it even bigger in the coming years."

Alongside the unforgettable performances, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle had a lot in store for the hip hop fans. The venue was done up to embody the spirit and culture of hip hop, from the decor to the food. The festival saw India’s first hip hop themed food court curated by the Gourmet Tales Co with all dishes served street style - fresh, original, and absolutely delicious. Visitors could also explore the street souk and update their swag with some certified fresh streetwear from the likes of Vintage Stock House, Faux D’origine, and Spoilt Clothing.

As this second chapter of the BVS closes, the final leg of the festival is set to take place soon with a smashing Block Party to be held in Guwahati on 19th November 2022.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Insider.in - BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Guwahati 2022